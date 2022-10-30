GO IF YOU WANT BUT NO SABOTAGE PLEASE – AZUMU TELLS BERSATU MEMBERS – AS VEEP RAFIQ QUITS PARTY IN A HUFF OVER BEING DROPPED FROM CANDIDATES LIST

IPOH: No Bersatu member should issue threats of sabotage against their own party, says Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

The Bersatu deputy president was addressing speculation that incumbent Bagan Serai MP Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali would contest as an Independent candidate if he was not fielded to defend his Bagan Serai seat in the 15th General Election.

“All party members should respect the decision made by the party.

“Regardless of the decision (on Bagan Serai) Noor Azmi needs to understand and respect it. As a party member, he needs to support whoever the party has decided to contest there,” he told reporters after attending the Perak Youth Centre ground-breaking ceremony at Tambun, here on Sunday (Oct 30).

Ahmad Faizal added that Noor Azmi had never mentioned contesting as an Independent to him.

“If there are leaders (politicians) who want to leave the party because they are not nominated and contest as an Independent, they are fighting for themselves, not for the party,” he said.

On Oct 27, Noor Azmi said he wanted to defend his Bagan Serai seat and had no interest in contesting elsewhere for GE15.

PKR had on Oct 28 announced that Siti Aisyah Syed Ismail would contest Bagan Serai and it is also speculated PAS would field a candidate in the constituency.

In GE14, Noor Azmi contested as a Barisan Nasional candidate and won with a 172-vote majority but joined Bersatu in November 2018.

Ahmad Faizal also said speculation that Bersatu vice president Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen was leaving the party was only speculation.

“Based on his latest message in our WhatsApp group, he said that he was still loyal to party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“As a friend, I hope Mohd Rafiq will stick with our party and Perikatan Nasional,” he said.

There is a speculation that Mohd Rafiq – the former Paya Rumput assemblyman was leaving Bersatu as he might not be nominated as the Tangga Batu candidate for GE15.

Mohd Rafiq will hold a press conference to address the matter on Sunday (Oct 30). ANN