AMANAH CHOPS 4 INCUMBENTS INCLUDING EX-MINISTER HANIPA – SACKS KEDAH CHIEF PHALROLRAZI FOR ‘ACT OF SABOTAGE’
Amanah drops 4 incumbents
In an official announcement, Amanah also confirmed that incumbent Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad will be moved to contest in Titiwangsa.
In Shah Alam, Azli Yusof, a new face, will be the candidate.
This is a new seat for the party, which it had swapped with DAP in exchange for Jerai in Kedah.
This swap had also caused ruckus in Kedah Amanah, resulting in the party sacking its state chief Phahrolrazi Mohd Zawawi earlier today.
Amanah communications director Khalid said the party’s decision to drop the four was a transition process to encourage new talent and faces to be given a chance to contest.
“Like Hasanuddin in Ampang, Hanipa in Sepang, Hasan in Tampin, all of them had shown good performance. But based on certain calculations, we take this as an opportunity for the new faces,” he told the media at the Amanah headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.
Khalid also said that Anuar was originally listed to contest but had to be replaced due to health reasons.
Amanah secretary-general Mohd Hatta Ramli meanwhile said their number of seats for the coming polls has increased by 19 from 35 in the last general election.
Among the new seats allocated to Amanah include Langkawi and Baling in Kedah; Sri Gading, Kota Tinggi and Pengerang in Johor; Alor Gajah in Malacca; Jempol in Negri Sembilan; Sabak Bernam in Selangor; and two federal territories seats, namely Titiwangsa and Labuan.
Among other new faces Amanah is fielding include former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission senior officer Latifah Md Yatim (Sik), and Nik Faizah Nik Othman (Pengkalan Chepa), who started the “white flag” campaign at the height of the movement-control order. TMI
Amanah sacks its Kedah chairman
He said the dismissal, based on the power vested under clause 6.2(b), was made by the Amanah central management committee, which met today.
“Therefore, the Kedah deputy chairman, Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh, will take over the duties of the state Amanah chairman,” he said in a statement today, adding that both decisions took effect immediately.
The press conference is on allocating the Jerai parliamentary seat to be contested by DAP in the upcoming general election.
Yesterday, Pakatan Harapan (PH) announced that Kedah DAP deputy chairman Zulhazmi Shariff as the candidate for the only parliamentary seat contested by DAP in the state.
Phahrolrazi was not present at the meeting held in Sungai Petani, which was also attended by Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.
Meanwhile, Amanah communications director Khalid Abd Samad, in a statement, said its national management committee made the decision on Phahrolrazi for instigating Kedah party leaders and members to boycott the polls.
He said although there were differences in opinion over the party’s strategies and seat distribution, the instigation was unacceptable.
“It was an act of sabotage and could affect the interests of Amanah and PH,” he said.
“Amanah thanks him for his contributions to the party all this while and in being one of the early leaders in forming the party, as well as our Kedah chairman, but his action was over the limit.” – Bernama
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / BERNAMA
