‘THERE WILL BE RETALIATION’ – RUSSIA FORMALLY ACCUSES U.K. OF COWARDLY ATTACK ON NORDSTREAM PIPELINE – ‘THERE WILL BE NO WORLD WAR 3. THE BRITISH ARE QUITE ALONE. THEY ARE GOING TO GET HIT. NO ONE WILL COME TO THEIR ASSISTANCE’

I just knew it. My earliest response to that attack against the Nordstream 2 pipeline was correct – the British did it.

The Russian military in their daily Press Briefing have said so point blank. Listen to the very short video (about one minute).

This cowardly attack by the British Navy against the Nordstream pipeline is an act of war against Russia. There will be retaliation. From 1853 until 1856 the British fought the Crimean War against Russia on Russian soil.

‘The Crimean War was fought from October 1853 to February 1856 in which Russia lost to an alliance of the Ottoman Empire, France, the United Kingdom and Piedmont-Sardinia. The immediate cause of the war involved the rights of Christian minorities in Palestine (then part of the Ottoman Empire) with the French promoting the rights of Roman Catholics, and Russia promoting those of the Eastern Orthodox Church. Longer-term causes involved the decline of the Ottoman Empire, the expansion of the Russian Empire in the preceding Russo-Turkish Wars, and the British and French preference to preserve the Ottoman Empire to maintain the balance of power in the Concert of Europe.”



Meaning even then the British attacked Russia on Russian soil. Then between 1917 to 1919 the British also sent troops to Russia to fight against the Bolshevik Revolution .



Allied intervention in the Russian Civil War or Allied Powers intervention in the Russian Civil War consisted of a series of multi-national military expeditions which began in 1918. The British intervened in the Baltic theatre (1918–1919) and in the Caucasus (1917–1919).



So about once or twice every 100 years the British have sent troops into Russia to attack the Russians.

Right now in 2022 not only did the British blow up the Nordstream pipelines but they are actively engaged on the ground in Ukraine providing “military advisory” assistance at the front line. They are also training over 20,000 Ukrainian troops at Army Bases in England like in Kent.

Well that was then. Today the British Navy has only 23 combat surface vessels. No more the hundreds of naval combat vessels the British possessed during the heydays of their colonial empire.

The British are not as powerful as they once were.

They are provoking Russia into attacking Britain or British assets. Maybe the Russians will take down a British warship. There will be a counter reaction by the Russians.



There will ne no World War 3 or a nuclear attack by Russia. The British are quite alone. They are going to get hit. No one will come to their assistance.

