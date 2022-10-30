GUAN ENG’S SISTER HUI YING & SYERLEENA NAMED AS PENANG DAP CANDIDATES – WHILE KON YEOW SHIFTS TO BATU KAWAN TO TAKE OVER FROM KASTHURI

Seri Delima assemblyperson Syerleena Abdul Rashid and Senator Lim Hui Ying are the two faces named among the seven Penang DAP candidates for the 15th general election (GE15).

Syerleena will contest in Bukit Bendera, replacing incumbent Wong Hon Wai, while Hui Ying, the sister of former chief minister Lim Guan Eng will be running in Tanjung.

Tanjung MP Chow Kon Yeow is moving to Batu Kawan to take over from Kasthuri Patto, who had decided to step down.

The other four seats will be contested by the incumbents – namely Bagan (Lim Guan Eng), Jelutong (RSN Rayer), Bukit Mertajam (Steven Sim Chee Keong) and Bukit Gelugor (Ramkarpal Singh).

The announcement was made by the party’s secretary-general Anthony Loke at the Convoy Event at Karpal Singh Drive.

“The candidate’s list was approved unanimously by the state and central selection committee, hence there should be no dispute.

“Hui Ying will resign from her Senator post soon and be replaced by a representative from the Indian community,” said Loke.

It is understood that grassroots supporters and members of Batu Kawan DAP had pressed the party to name an Indian candidate to replace Kasthuri.

Guan Eng has served three terms as Kota Melaka MP and Bagan MP, while Chow who took over from him as Penang chief minister, has served four terms as Tanjung MP.

Sim was first elected Bukit Mertajam MP in GE13 while Ramkarpal first won Bukit Gelugor in a 2014 by-election, following the death of his father Karpal Singh.

Jelutong incumbent Rayer will be seeking his second term as MP.

Loke called on the people to return Pakatan Harapan to Putrajaya to provide good governance to the people.

On a related matter, Hui Ying said she is excited to contest in Tanjong as the seat was won by her father, Lim Kit Siang, after defeating former Penang chief minister Dr Lim Chong Eu in 1986.

“Tanjong has become DAP’s fort after the 1986 elections and may it continue to be DAP’s fort after this elections,” she said.

MKINI

.