IT TAKES A SNAKE TO KILL A SNAKE – OMG! WILL ZURAIDA EVEN GET TO CONTEST IN GE15? – ROS CONFIRMS LARRY SNG IS PBM PRESIDENT, NOT HER – SO IT’S HIM WHO WILL SIGN THE ‘SURAT WATIKAH’ OR APPOINTMENT OF CANDIDATES LETTER – PERHAPS ZURAIDA WILL CONTEST AS AN INDEPENDENT?

The Registrar of Societies (ROS) has confirmed that Julau MP Larry Sng is still the Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president, based on its records.

According to a report by Berita Harian, ROS director-general Mohd Nawardi Saad said if there is a dispute about the position, it needs to be resolved at the party level.

“That is an internal matter of their party, if there is a dispute they have to resolve it themselves and this does not involve ROS,” he told the Malay daily.

Last Thursday, PBM deputy president Haniza Mohamed Talha claimed Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin was the legitimate president after being announced at the party’s annual general conference on Oct 7.

Sng on the other hand claimed that he had never resigned or relinquished his position as the president, apart from announcing that he would contest using the PBM party symbol in the upcoming GE15.

He insisted that he is still the valid party president as per ROS records where he was elected as president at a special meeting of the general conference for the term 2021-2024 which took place in Sibu, Sarawak on Jan 8.

Sng has suspended Zuraida and 12 supreme council members.

In a statement on Friday, he said the suspensions, including that of Zuraida as an “ordinary member of PBM”, were in connection to the individual’s ongoing involvement in undermining the interest of the party and its leadership.

Last Thursday, Larry announced the suspension of PBM secretary-general Nor Hizwan Ahmad and information chief Zakaria Abdul Hamid from the party, with immediate effect. Both are allied to Zuraida.

Zuraida has called a press conference later this evening where she is expected to address the issue. MKINI

Unperturbed by power struggle, Zuraida aims to take PBM solo in GE15

Despite Parti Bangsa Malaysia's (PBM) ongoing leadership crisis, incumbent Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin has taken a stand, announcing that the party will go solo in the 15th general election. The decision was made during the party's election committee meeting held earlier today, she said. Speaking at a press conference after, she said that PBM was unable to fulfil certain terms and conditions set by BN, hence has made the decision to go solo. Zuraida was quoted earlier this month saying that the party's wish to join BN had received a "positive response", however, no official decision had been made.ny issues regarding the power tussle between her and Larry Sng will be resolved internally. "Insyallah (God willing) it will be settled internally before Nov 5 (nomination day)," she said briefly. Zuraida played coy when answering in her responses to the media regarding her suspension within the party, who would sign the nomination forms and a report that the Registrar of Societies (ROS) confirmed Sng was still PBM's president. The minister briefly responded with variations of "it (the matter) would be resolved internally," to each question. Incumbent Julau MP Larry Sng Sng, who insisted he is still the party's president, was not present at today's press conference held at PBM's operations centre in Bukit Antarabangsa, Ampang.

