KUALA LUMPUR — PAS has dismissed speculation that its party president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang will not be seeking re-election in the 15th general election.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan affirmed Abdul Hadi’s participation in the November 19 vote, saying the incumbent three-term Marang MP will be defending his Terengganu parliamentary seat, Sinar Harian reported today.

“I am not aware of any speculations that Abdul Hadi will not be contesting in GE15.

“However, today I am confirming that he will defend his seat,” Takiyuddin was quoted telling reporters in Kota Baru, Kelantan.

In Election 2018, Abdul Hadi won Marang with 53,749 votes against his rivals from Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan. MALAY MAIL

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL

