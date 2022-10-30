PETALING JAYA: A PKR division chief has questioned the party’s decision to field an election candidate who only became a member two weeks ago.

Ginie Lim, the former Machap Jaya assemblyman, said Dr Noraishah Mydin Abdul Aziz’s candidacy for the Nov 19 general election was “shocking”.

Noraishah, who has spina bifida, was one of seven candidates announced by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday. The party has not disclosed the seat she will contest.

She is among those who applied to join PKR after the party opened up candidacies to Malaysians from all walks of life.

Spina bifida is a condition that affects the spine.

Lim said that in the past, it was a requirement for a prospective election candidate to have been a member for at least one year.

“Of course, there are certain situations where a professional or a prominent individual (is nominated), but it is still important (for a candidate) to be connected to the grassroots,” she told FMT.

She expressed concern that the selection of candidates who only recently joined the party, like Noraishah, might not go down well with grassroots leaders.

“It might upset the local leaders in the particular area. It is best for candidates to work with the grassroots for some time so they will know the sentiment on the ground before contesting,” she said.

Another PKR leader who declined to be named said the new selection process could create confusion among grassroots members over the criteria for candidate selection.

The leader claimed the new system in PKR where anyone could apply to be a candidate was not discussed at length within the party.

Meanwhile, Bandar Tun Razak PKR vice-chief Jonathan Vela said he believed party leaders must have a good reason for the new system.

“They would have known there will be unhappiness among a few members but they must have a reason.

“In a way, it’s good to have new faces,” he told FMT, adding this was not the time for people to complain and that the focus should be on facing the elections. FMT

