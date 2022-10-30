‘WHY ISN’T UMNO-BN SAYING SORRY TO MALAYSIANS FOR 1MDB’ – FOR ONCE, AZUMU HITS THE NAIL ON THE HEAD

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu has taken a swipe at Barisan Nasional and former ministers who served in Najib Razak’s Cabinet for failing to apologise over the multibillion ringgit 1MDB scandal.

In an interview with FMT, Faizal said the government was still paying interest on debts owed by 1MDB, the government’s investment arm.

Faizal, who is a member of the Cabinet, said: “I want to ask Ismail Sabri Yaakob, my boss, and also other Umno leaders: why are they keeping quiet now that Najib has been convicted? They knew; they were in the cabinet when 1MDB happened.

“Why are you not saying sorry to Malaysians? You are (essentially) saying 1MDB cases are all gone, it’s all good now,” said Faizal.

However, Faizal noted that former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin was the only one from BN who had expressed remorse over the financial scandal.

Yes, Tommy Thomas was a political appointee

Faizal agreed that former attorney-general Tommy Thomas was essentially a political appointee when Pakatan Harapan ran the federal government.

A certain group in PH had recommended Thomas for the post although he was not a politician, Faizal said, adding this was “very political”.

He dismissed Umno Youth’s claim that Perikatan Nasional was silent about the findings of a government panel on the Thomas memoir.

Faizal, who is PN deputy chairman, said the coalition did not want to meddle in the authorities’ probe as they should be given room to take action against Thomas.

“If the authorities can find any offences in the book, they must take action. Let the authorities do their part and let us not use whatever is in there (the book) against anyone.”

The Thomas memoir “My Story: Justice In The Wilderness” had stirred controversy and led to a police investigation for several possible offences, including sedition.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.