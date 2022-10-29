THE DEMISE OF PKR – LOOK IN THE MIRROR ‘TIN KOSONG’, WHO CAN BE MORE STALE THAN YOU! – YET ANWAR IN THE NAME OF ‘REGENERATION’ DEFENDS DROPPING KEY MPs SYNONYMOUS WITH PKR FROM GE15 – DESPITE WARNINGS OF BACKLASH AS PKR TURNS INTO A PARTY OF ANWAR & RAFIZI ‘YES MEN’ & ‘YES WOMEN’ – INDEED, SHAFIE’S ‘UNITY & MULTIRACIAL’ WARISAN IS TIMELY FOR VOTERS & LEADERS WHO WANT SERIOUS REFORMS, EVEN IF NOT IN TIME FOR GE15, THEN FOR THE NEXT ONE

October 29, 2022

Shuffling MPs ‘like cards’ could hurt PKR, says Tian Chua

Tian Chua said the party must be very mindful that it cannot afford to ignore voters’ reactions and sentiments when it comes to the polls.

PETALING JAYA: Former PKR vice-president Tian Chua has warned that PKR’s move to drop several MPs ahead of the 15th general election (GE15) could hurt the party.

Commenting on PKR’s announcement of 72 candidates to be fielded in the peninsula for GE15, the former Batu MP said that there were many who were disappointed with the decisions made by the party leadership for some of the seats.

“One of the core criteria for choosing candidates is the ability to build strong connections with the constituency,” he said in a Facebook post.

“My biggest fear is that this quality is slowly missing among our legislators.

“When MPs and seats are shuffled like cards, it not only hurts the party’s grassroots, it also frustrates the voters who have been faithfully supporting us.

“While we are marching to attack our opponents, we must also be on guard not to lose our base,” he said, adding that the list of candidates should have been more inclusive in order to reflect the diversity within the party.

One of those dropped was Maria Chin Abdullah, the former chairman of electoral reform group Bersih. She won the Petaling Jaya parliamentary seat in 2018 with a 57,137 majority against candidates from Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS.

R Sivarasa, who was Sungai Buloh MP, was also dropped from the PKR candidates list, as was incumbent Gopeng MP and former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

Other former PKR MPs who will not be defending their seats include Tan Yee Kew (Wangsa Maju), June Leow (Hulu Selangor), Johari Abdul (Sungai Petani) and Chan Ming Kai (Alor Setar). FMT

New faces to spur regeneration of PKR, says Anwaremail sharing button

Anwar Ibrahim advised the new candidates not to think highly of themselves as they had their work cut out for them.

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said difficult decisions had to be made in letting go of old hands in PKR for newer faces, saying doing so was inevitable as part of the “law of nature” in spurring the party’s regeneration process.

“We had to drop those who have been great and are good friends, and replaced them with new people who have a great track record.

A total of 72 PKR candidates for the parliamentary seats in the peninsula were revealed last night, with most candidates in Johor (11), Selangor (10), and Kedah and Perak, eight each.

PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli is returning to the Pandan seat he won in 2013. Its incumbent, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, will now contest the Bandar Tun Razak seat.

Nurul Izzah Anwar will defend Permatang Pauh, a seat which was held by the family since 1982, while Anwar Ibrahim is taking on Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu in Tambun.

Selangor menteri besar Amiruddin Shari will vie for Gombak, where he is likely to face his former party ally and incumbent Azmin Ali, who is now with Bersatu.

Three-term Selangor executive councillor Rodziah Ismail will contest in Ampang, where she is likely to face the incumbent Zuraida Kamaruddin, a former PKR leader. Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Aminuddin Harun has been picked for Port Dickson, replacing Anwar, who won the seat in a by-election in 2018.

Wanita PKR chief Fadhlina Sidek will be fielded in Nibong Tebal, currently held by another PKR turncoat and deputy minister, Mansor Othman.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail will defend Kulim-Bandar Baharu and Fahmi Fadzil will do likewise in Lembah Pantai.

In Kelantan, state Pakatan Harapan chief Husam Musa is the candidate for Pasir Mas, while in Perak, Nik Omar Nik Aziz will contest in Pasir Salak. He is the son of late PAS spiritual leader Nik Aziz Nik Mat.

Among the incumbents dropped from the polls this time around were Maria Chin Abdullah (Petaling Jaya), former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye (Gopeng), R Sivarasa (Sungai Buloh), Chan Ming Kai (Alor Setar), and Tan Yee Kew (Wangsa Maju).

Meanwhile, Anwar said PKR’s candidates for Sabah will be announced on Oct 31, and Sarawak, on Nov 1.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

