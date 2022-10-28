MUHYIDDIN ANNOUNCES PN TO CONTEST OVER 75% OF PARLIAMENT SEATS – SPARKING SPECULATION ON WHO PN WILL FORM ELECTORAL PACTS WITH – PN TO ALSO NAME CANDIDATES ON NOV 2 OR NOV 3

PAGOH: Perikatan Nasional is expected to contest more than three-quarters of the 222 parliamentary seats at the general election on Nov 19. PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said the coalition had decided not to contest all the seats.

“The actual number of seats we are going to contest will be announced later. We will contest in the area if there is a need for us to contest and if we have the space and opportunity to do so.

“It is in the final stage of completion,” he told reporters after attending a get-together session with the Chinese community in Bukit Kepong here today.

Muhyiddin, who is Bersatu president, said the coalition had completed discussions on the distribution of seats adding that PN will scrutinise the candidates list submitted by Bersatu divisions and PN component parties across the country.

“Most likely the announcement (on PN candidates) will be next week…on Nov 2 or Nov 3,” he added.

He said PN candidates would undergo screening by the police, and the Inland Revenue Board, and not be undischarged bankrupts; they should also fulfil other requirements such as eligibility, experience, community relations, and good track record, among others.

He said the PN manifesto will be launched after nomination day.

“We will explain what we are offering to the people…everything, including our commitment to implementing those contained in the 2023 Budget which have yet to be debated and passed.

“We will scrutinise the matter and improve if there is a need to do so. We will prioritise the people’s interests such as helping vulnerable groups who are affected by Covid-19, among other things,” he added.

