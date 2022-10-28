BOMBSHELL – ONG TEE KEAT JOINS WARISAN IN SURPRISE COMEBACK – THAT MIGHT JOLT RAFIZI’S AMBITIONS TO WIN PANDAN SEAT

Ong Tee Keat is a former MCA president and transport minister. He was an MP for eight terms from 1989, in the Ampang Jaya and Pandan seats.

PETALING JAYA: Former MCA president Ong Tee Keat has joined Warisan after a five-year hiatus from politics.

He said his return was spurred by the political turmoil in the country over the past few years and was made at the urging of Warisan president Shafie Apdal.

“I’m coming back as a freshie with a lot of experience,” he said in an interview with Sin Chew Daily.

Ong, speaking about the political turmoil in the country over the past few years, said he was disappointed that some politicians lacked principles and wavered in their stances. He was also upset that the federal budget since Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration has been grossly “imbalanced”.

Doubly disappointing was the political agreement between the opposition and the Ismail Sabri Yaakob government, which he said was like a “ceasefire agreement” and amounted to “simply giving up and surrendering”.

He said the agreement, or MoU, was too much a price to pay in order for Ismail Sabri’s premiership to be free of too many challenges. “Is this what the people want? I don’t think so.”

Ong said, given a chance, he would like to contest the Pandan parliamentary seat, with which he was familiar. He was MP for Pandan for two terms from 2004 to 2013 after serving six terms from 1989 as MP for Ampang Jaya, from which Pandan was later carved out.

He said a lot had changed in the Pandan constituency since he left, with constituents telling him there were no festivals to foster unity like he used to host when he was MP.

Ong was with MCA for 28 years and resigned in 2017 wanting to be an “ordinary citizen”. In 2008 he was transport minister and prior to that, he had been deputy youth and sports minister and deputy higher education minister. FMT

Warisan to field ex-leaders of MCA, PKR, Umno

TENOM: A former MCA president is among candidates to be fielded by Sabah-based Warisan in Peninsular Malaysia for the general election. Warisan president Shafie Apdal said other former leaders and members of major parties such as MCA, PKR and Umno will contest the elections as Warisan candidates. Shafie did not name the former MCA president. However, earlier today, former MCA president Ong Tee Keat had announced that he was joining Warisan. “The candidate in Perlis is a former (member/leader) of Umno, I will announce the candidate in Wangsa Maju, a former (member/leader) of PKR. Everyone can join under Warisan,” he said when launching the party’s election machinery for the Tenom parliamentary seat here today. Shafie had said last week that Warisan would contest all 25 parliamentary seats in Sabah and one in Labuan. In addition, the party was identifying several seats in Johor, Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Selangor and Perak that Warisan might contest. Shafie said he would announce the party’s West Malaysia candidates on Nov 1 and Nov 3 for Sabah candidates. He said all parties contesting the general election, especially in Sabah, must give priority to the people’s issues and not just promise to give out election “candies”. “Malaysians want life, jobs, (lower) prices of goods, also good schools and hospitals,” he said. FMT

