DPM WITHOUT POWER ONLY GOOD FOR LURING GREEDY POLITICIANS INTO JOINING & BEEFING UP RULING COALITION – BUT ALMOST ZERO BENEFIT FOR THE PEOPLE OF SABAH & SARAWAK
‘DPM post offer may not swing votes’
KOTA KINABALU: Pledges by political parties to create a deputy prime minister (DPM) position for Sabah and Sarawak if they win the general election may not be enough to win the hearts and minds of Sabahans, say political observers.
Universiti Malaysia Sabah senior lecturer Dr Romzi Ationg said while some could be attracted by the offer, others may not be so quick to throw in their support behind parties making such promises.
“It’s (a DPM post) not necessarily what we want the most. Instead, we need the Federal Government to be more sincere and fair to us in all areas,” he said in an interview.
Romzi said sincere pledges to uphold and deliver state rights as well as promises enshrined under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) are more vital.
“So, yes (the DPM promise may win votes), but that depends largely on whether they (political parties) are sincere with the promise,” he added.
A proposal by rival coalitions to have more than one deputy prime minister has ignited a public debate about the benefit of such a move.
Last week, Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi proposed the creation of three DPM posts to represent Sabah, Sarawak and the peninsula if the coalition were to win big in the election.
Likewise, Pakatan Harapan said it would be appointing two DPMs – one from Peninsular Malaysia and another from Sabah or Sarawak – should it triumph in the 15th General Election.
Since 2020, the post of deputy prime minister has not been filled, but instead, four senior ministers were named to the Cabinet for the portfolios of International Trade and Industry, Education, Works and Defence.
The last time anyone held the deputy prime minister post was Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, whose 40-day stint as one ended after he replaced Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister in August 2021.
Sabah and Sarawak have somewhat welcomed the promises by both coalitions but Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg pointed out that the post must come with power instead of only being a ceremonial one.
Political analyst Oh Ei Sun was not at all convinced the DPM pledges would win support from voters.
“It will win those ambitious elected politicians into joining the ruling coalition with the hope of being DPM,” he said. ANN
Deputy prime minister is not without power
SARAWAK Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is reported to have said that any deputy prime minister’s post given to Sarawak or Sabah after the 15th General Election (GE15) should come with power and not just be for protocol’s sake.
While he welcomed the proposal to have three deputy prime ministers, including one from Sarawak, he said it must not be a ceremonial post.
“What we need is a post with certain powers. Otherwise it becomes a ceremonial post with all the protocol of a deputy prime minister,” the premier told reporters after attending a Deepavali luncheon in Kuching on Monday, “GE15: Any DPM from S’wak, Sabah must have power, not just for protocol only, says Abang Jo” (The Star, Oct 24; online at https://bit.ly/3zgNdk5).
The post of deputy prime minister (DPM) is not constitutionally provided. However, if one is appointed and designated as a DPM, then he or she is conferred with the functions or charged with the responsibility in respect of a particular department like any other minister, as notified by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong under the Ministerial Functions Act 1969 (Act 2).
The notification is by an order published in the Gazette. The order made by the Agong will, among others, provide for the rights or liabilities held, enjoyed or incurred by any minister in connection with any functions conferred or charged (Section 2 of Act 2).
So, a DPM is like any minister appointed by the Agong on the advice of the prime minister under Article 43(2)(b) of the Federal Constitution. He or she is not without power or is powerless or a mere figurehead in the government.
A DPM’s powers, functions and responsibilities are spelt out in an order made by the Agong and published in the Gazette.
The last deputy prime minister was Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, whose appointment, together with that of the other ministers, was notified in the Ministers of the Federal Government Order 2019 [PU(A) 132/2019] in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 2 of Act 2 to the Agong.
ANN
