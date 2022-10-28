DROPPED DAP DUO LASH OUT – BUT AT LEAST SANTIAGO STARTS TO COOL DOWN TO POLITICAL REALITY – WHILE WONG TACK STILL RUNNING HEADLESS CHICKEN
DAP creating new narratives for dropping me, says Santiago
“It’s unfortunate that they are resorting to such responses given the massive public criticism (over their decision).
“And even if the extent of the backlash freaks them out, it’s unbecoming of both Loke and Gobind to hint that they were doing me a favour by allowing me to continue as a lawmaker given that I do not hold positions in the party.
Santiago, a three-term Klang MP, however urged Klang voters to continue to support Pakatan Harapan and vote for the new DAP candidate, Kota Kemuning assemblyman V Ganabatirau.
He also said he would not be commenting on the matter anymore.
“I entered politics for the sole purpose of advancing the agenda of the people and giving a voice to those who can’t speak for themselves.
“DAP was the platform I chose and it has been the best platform for me to do so, for which I am forever grateful. I was not in politics to build my faction,” he said.
On Wednesday, Loke announced that Ganabatirau would replace Santiago as the candidate for Klang.
Following the dropping of Santiago as the candidate and the subsequent public criticism over the decision, Loke had been quoted as saying that DAP had agreed the 2018 election was going to be Santiago’s last time contesting for the seat.
He also said Santiago was aware of the decision.
Gobind, who is also national DAP deputy chairman, meanwhile had said Santiago was fully aware that there had been requests for him to be replaced since 2013.
He added that he had spoken to Santiago “some time ago” and informed him about “some issues” that were brought to his attention.
He also said the party had been generous to Santiago by allowing him to be an MP for three terms although he had no position in the party. TMI
Cameron Highlands seat offered only after backlash, says Wong Tack
He said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke’s remarks that he had been offered to move to the Cameron Highlands seat to give way for former Ketari assemblyman Young Syefura Othman was inaccurate.
The activist-turned politician said that Pahang DAP had decided on October 16 to remove him from Bentong, and told him that he would not be contesting any seats in Pahang.
He added that he was subsequently offered the Cameron Highlands seat following criticism from his voters and local party members.
“I immediately declined the offer.”
He also said Loke had met him on October 23 to urge him to reconsider standing in Cameron Highlands.
“I told him I will convey what we had discussed in the meeting with the Bentong grassroots members and get back to him within 24 hours.”
On Wednesday, DAP named Young Syefura as its candidate for the Bentong parliamentary seat.
Wong Tack said that the party also told him that he would not fit into the party’s grand strategy for the GE.
In the last general election, Wong Tack defeated former MCA president Liow Tiong Lai to win the traditional Barisan Nasional seat. TMI
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.