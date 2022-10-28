DROPPED DAP DUO LASH OUT – BUT AT LEAST SANTIAGO STARTS TO COOL DOWN TO POLITICAL REALITY – WHILE WONG TACK STILL RUNNING HEADLESS CHICKEN

DAP creating new narratives for dropping me, says Santiago

FORMER Klang MP Charles Santiago today denied that he was informed much earlier that the 14th general election (GE14) in 2018 would be his last as a candidate.

“It’s unfortunate that they are resorting to such responses given the massive public criticism (over their decision).

“And even if the extent of the backlash freaks them out, it’s unbecoming of both Loke and Gobind to hint that they were doing me a favour by allowing me to continue as a lawmaker given that I do not hold positions in the party.

“This is about my integrity and, as such, issues need to be clarified,” he said in a statement today.

Santiago, a three-term Klang MP, however urged Klang voters to continue to support Pakatan Harapan and vote for the new DAP candidate, Kota Kemuning assemblyman V Ganabatirau.

He also said he would not be commenting on the matter anymore.

“I entered politics for the sole purpose of advancing the agenda of the people and giving a voice to those who can’t speak for themselves.

“DAP was the platform I chose and it has been the best platform for me to do so, for which I am forever grateful. I was not in politics to build my faction,” he said.

On Wednesday, Loke announced that Ganabatirau would replace Santiago as the candidate for Klang.

Following the dropping of Santiago as the candidate and the subsequent public criticism over the decision, Loke had been quoted as saying that DAP had agreed the 2018 election was going to be Santiago’s last time contesting for the seat.

He also said Santiago was aware of the decision.

Gobind, who is also national DAP deputy chairman, meanwhile had said Santiago was fully aware that there had been requests for him to be replaced since 2013.

He added that he had spoken to Santiago “some time ago” and informed him about “some issues” that were brought to his attention.

He also said the party had been generous to Santiago by allowing him to be an MP for three terms although he had no position in the party. TMI

