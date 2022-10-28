ANWAR’S WATERLOO – TAMBUN UMNO CHIEF LIKELY TO CONTEST HOT SEAT, SAYS ZAHID – IN AN ALREADY CROWDED FIELD THAT INCLUDES BERSATU’S AZUMU & ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR

IPOH: Tambun Umno division chief Datuk Aminuddin Md Hanafiah has been proposed to contest in the Tambun parliamentary seat during the 15th General Election (GE15), says Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Umno president said Aminuddin, who is also Perak Umno secretary, was recommended by the state party to contest the seat.

“As a democratic country, any candidates are free to contest, be it a normal member or a leader of a political party.

“Perak is a Barisan Nasional stronghold,” he told reporters after attending a Deepavali celebration in Hutan Melintang on Saturday (Oct 22).

“Any parties that want to try, we welcome them to try,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid was asked who would Umno field in Tambun after Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced his decision to stand there on Thursday (Oct 20).

Aminuddin, a former Hulu Kinta assemblyman, lost the seat to PKR’s Muhamad Arafat Varisai Mahamad in the 14th General Election.

Muhamad Arafat had then polled 17,766 votes and won by a 3,713 majority against Aminuddin, Mat Salleh Said of PAS and Independent candidate S. Murugiah.

Aminuddin is expected to face off against Anwar and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is the incumbent Tambun MP.

On whether Khairy Jamaluddin and Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, who had been suspended from the party, would contest in GE15, Ahmad Zahid said he would leave the decision to the selection committee.

ANN

