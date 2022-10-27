It would also mean that there will not be another PH candidate fielded in Bagan Datuk. Mr Lim said that the PH presidential council should consider Tawfik’s request.

The happiest person here will be Zahid Hamidi who will feel happier if the vote in Bagan Datuk is further split among more than one candidate opposing him.

If PKR does field Shamsul Iskandar in Bagan Datuk and if the vote is indeed split and Zahid does get to retain the seat, then of course it will be thanks to PH not listening to Mr Lim’s suggestion.



The Sungai Siput seat has Dr. Jeyakumar's name on it. Cmon PH. Give it to him. @kumarPsm — Ambiga Sreenevasan (@Ambiga_S) October 27, 2022

Tawfik Tun Dr Ismail’s stated objective is not just to unseat Zahid Hamidi but to prove that the majority voters want an end to candidates who are embroiled with corruption charges in the Courts. It is time to clean up the politics and to move on.

Mr Lim Kit Siang has asked for a positive response from the presidential council. Why wouldnt PKR give a positive response to Mr Lim’s suggestion? Why risk doing anything that may help Zahid Hamidi retain his seat?

We do not know whose face will have egg on it after the elections. But for now it looks like Mr Lim is suffering some embarrassment.