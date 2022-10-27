SUSPICION GROWS ANWAR TRYING TO ‘HELP’ ZAHID RETAIN BAGAN DATUK SEAT – WHY ELSE WON’T ‘TIN KOSONG’ LET TAWFIK TUN ISMAIL GO HEAD TO HEAD AGAINST ZAHID IN STRAIGHT FIGHT – WHY MUST PARANOID ANWAR INSIST ON FIELDING ‘GIANT KILLER’ OR IS IT ‘GIANT LOSER’ SHAMSUL ISKANDAR WHICH CAN ONLY FURTHER SPLIT THE VOTE – AND MAKE CORRUPTION-TAINTED ZAHID THE HAPPIEST MAN ON BALLOTING DAY – AND THE SAME PATTERN OF SELFISH ‘BRAINLESSNESS’ SHOWS UP IN SUNGAI SIPUT SEAT

Looks like AI is going to embarass Mr Lim Kit Siang over Bagan Datuk


Well Mr Lim Kit Siang stuck his neck out to say publicly that PH should respond positively to Tawfik Tun Dr Ismail’s request to contest Bagan Datuk under the PH banner. It would also mean that there will not be another PH candidate fielded in Bagan Datuk. Mr Lim said that the PH presidential council should consider Tawfik’s request.Well its been FIVE days (?) already and todate there has been no response from AI.  PKR’s Shamsul Iskandar has already said that he is ready to contest Bagan Datuk. 

The happiest person here will be Zahid Hamidi who will feel happier if the vote in Bagan Datuk is further split among more than one candidate opposing him. 

If PKR does field Shamsul Iskandar in Bagan Datuk and if the vote is indeed split and Zahid does get to retain the seat, then of course it will be thanks to PH not listening to Mr Lim’s suggestion.

Tawfik Tun Dr Ismail’s stated objective is not just to unseat Zahid Hamidi but to prove that the majority voters want an end to candidates who are embroiled with corruption charges in the Courts.   It is time to clean up the politics and to move on.

Mr Lim Kit Siang has asked for a positive response from the presidential council. Why wouldnt PKR give a positive response to Mr Lim’s suggestion?  Why risk doing anything that may help Zahid Hamidi retain his seat?

We do not know whose face will have egg on it after the elections. But for now it looks like Mr Lim is suffering some embarrassment.

GE15: Shamsul Iskandar gearing up for Ahmad Zahid challenge in Bagan Datuk

MELAKA: PKR’s Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin says he is gearing up to go up against Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in the Bagan Datuk parliamentary constituency in GE15.

The incumbent Hang Tuah Jaya MP said he had been preparing for the battle against the Umno bigwig and his candidacy is expected to be announced by the party leadership by Friday (Oct 28).

“If I had a choice, I still want to contest in Hang Tuah Jaya but I am ready to contest in any seat that the party wants me to,” he said in an interview on Thursday (Oct 27).

Shamsul said he was also aware that his grassroots supporters in his constituency were disillusioned with the decision to move him to Perak.

Several Hang Tuah Jaya PKR election machinery workers had divulged to The Star that they had shut down a WhatsApp group on Oct 26 after Shamsul was proposed as party candidate in Bagan Datuk.

However, Shamsul said he hoped that the person who replaced him in Hang Tuah Jaya would get full support from the party grassroots.

“Someone must take the challenge to face Ahmad Zahid, who has held the seat since 1995,” he said, adding that he hoped to maintain his “giant killer” reputation.

Shamsul first won the Hang Tuah Jaya seat in GE14 by defeating former Melaka chief minister Tun Dr Mohd Ali Rustam with a 8,640-vote majority.

He first won the constituency in 2013 (then known as Bukit Katil) after securing 46,167 votes to Dr Mohd Ali’s 40,720 votes.

Speculation is rife that Hang Tuah Jaya PKR division chief Rafee Ibrahim is expected to be fielded to replace Shamsul in GE 15.

Melaka will only witness a contest for parliamentary constituencies as state polls were held on Nov 20, last year.

Barisan won 21 of 28 state seats it contested in the Melaka election. ANN

