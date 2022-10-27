TRIBUTE TO DAP 4 – TONY PUA, CHARLES SANTIAGO, KASTHURI PATTO & ONG KIAN MING – GUAN ENG LEADS PARTYMATES IN SALUTING THE SELFLESS 4 WHO PLAYED KEY ROLES IN PAKATAN’S GE14 VICTORY – BUT WILL NOT BE CONTESTING IN GE15

Thank you, Tony Pua.

When Pua announced his retirement from frontline politics last night at the Damansara DAP fundraising dinner, I didn’t dare to look at him for too long, for I was afraid that I couldn’t control my tears.

Although his retirement plan was known to some of us much earlier, it was still sad when the moment finally arrived.

Ten years ago, Pua brought (or we like to joke, “conned”) me into politics. I was young and innocent, and didn’t exactly know what I’d plunged myself into

Tribute to the 4 DAP incumbent MPs not contesting in d coming GE Sdr Tony Pua, Charles Santiago, Kasthuri P.Patto & Dr Ong Kian Ming who gracefully decided to support their replacements.Your contributions will not b forgotten as your devotion to d party & rakyat you served.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/OPKOGqUWmc — Lim Guan Eng (@guanenglim) October 27, 2022

Before GE13, he taught me how to campaign and brought me around for forum/ceramah when I still had stage fright and get extremely stressed whenever I needed to give political speeches.

I served my first term in public office in the state seat of Damansara Utama, which was under his parliamentary constituency – Petaling Jaya Utara (it was later named Damansara in 2018).

In the early days after I got elected, he taught me how to put up soalan Dewan and write media statements. In fact, my first few media statements and first submission of soalan Dewan were vetted by him.

Although I always called him boss, he never exerted authority on me in any decisions I make in my political journey. He would give advice only when asked.

Sometimes I’d follow his advice, sometimes I didn’t. Of course, more often than not, he’s proven right in hindsight.

Not only in constituency work, but I also served under him in party work too, from Impian Sarawak and Impian Sabah, to national publicity work.

Incumbent Damansara MP Tony Pua

He led the Impian team to run projects in many villages in the most remote parts of Sabah and Sarawak to get basic water and electricity supply as well as assistance in education and healthcare.

In publicity work, many people may not know, Pua is also a talented political campaign operator. He has a creative mind to write lyrics for campaign songs and at the same time, an analytical mind to run effective digital political ads. (I don’t know how someone can be strong in both the left and right brain)

Whatever I mentioned above is on top of him being the most effective voice in raising the 1MDB scandal, which eventually became one of the main factors in the downfall BN government and the historic change of government.

Often misunderstood

He didn’t only have the intelligence in raising the complex issue but also the boldness. Remember, Pua was the first MP in Malaysian history to get sued by the prime minister?

After we won Putrajaya in GE14, he worked tirelessly in the Finance Ministry, not seeking the spotlight for himself. During the 22 months, people often asked, “where’s Tony Pua?”. Here is the answer – he was working very hard to right what is wrong.

When his protégé, me, was appointed as a minister, unlike many politicians who only want their protégé to help them to achieve higher office, Pua was glad for me and continued to give guidance and useful insights whenever I needed them.

Pua is a true and true introvert hence he is often misunderstood. Those who are close to him know how much he is under-appreciated for what he’s done to build the party and the nation.

Well, he doesn’t care anyway. I always remember what he told me many years ago, “our actions must be based on doing what is right, not based on whether people will thank us and see us as heroes.”

After 10 years in politics, I’ve come to know and see up close many politicians in action. Pua is the most genuine politician I’ve known. He says what he means and he means what he says. I trust him the most.

About two weeks ago, Hannah Yeoh, Teo Nie Ching and I were with Pua in the Parliament, packing our stuff after the dissolution of Parliament.

After we cleared our tables, we took photos around the Parliament. It was an emotional day for me, knowing that the Malaysian Parliament would never be the same again without Pua.

The three of us are often called The Tony’s Angels (Yeoh and Teo were brought into politics by Pua in 2008.) Come to think of it, our lives in frontline politics were never without Pua fighting in front as the general or alongside as a comrade.

Now that Pua has decided to take on a different role in politics, my hope is that our work in frontline politics in years to come will make him proud, just as we are proud of what he’s done.

Lastly, I just want to say this once again,

Thank you, Tony Pua

YEO BEE YIN is Bakri MP

TWITTER.COM / MKINI

.