HOT GAS AGAIN FROM ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR – EVEN AS PAS WARNS OF HIS IMMINENT POLITICAL DEMISE – ‘I WON’T ENTERTAIN ANY PERSONAL ATTACKS FROM OTHER CANDIDATES, ESPECIALLY PEJA,’ SAYS ANWAR, PERHAPS FEARFUL OF YUSOFF RAWTHER SEX ASSAULT SCANDAL – BUT CAN HIS PKR PARTY BE COUNTED ON NOT TO LAUNCH ‘PERSONAL ATTACKS’ AGAINST HIS TAMBUN RIVALS

PETALING JAYA: A PAS leader has called on Umno, PAS and Bersatu to form an electoral pact in Tambun to end PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s political career.
PAS central committee member Zuhdi Marzuki suggested that Umno allow Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu to defend his Tambun seat.
“Low Malay voter support could result in Anwar’s fall. Therefore, the formula to ensure that Anwar is defeated in Tambun is through an electoral pact among Umno, PAS and Bersatu.
“If this happens, Anwar’s political journey will end with this,” he said, adding that the PKR president was a major contributor to the country’s “endless political crisis”.
In a statement, Zuhdi also said a loss for Anwar in Tambun would thwart DAP’s efforts to win Perak for PH. The coalition currently governs Penang, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor.
Last Friday, Faizal confirmed that he will be defending the Tambun parliamentary seat in GE15, setting him up for a clash against Anwar, who announced his candidacy the day before.
Tambun was a Barisan Nasional stronghold but fell to PH in the 14th general election when Bersatu was part of PH. However, the party left PH following the Sheraton Move in February 2020.
Zuhdi said that since then, only 10% of Malay voters still supported PH in Tambun, with the remainder split between Umno and Bersatu. FMT
Don’t make it personal, Anwar tells Peja
PETALING JAYA: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said he would not entertain any personal attacks by candidates contesting the Tambun parliamentary seat in the 15th general election.
He said this is especially the case for attacks hurled at him by Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, better known as Peja, who is set to defend the Tambun seat against the Pakatan Harapan chairman.
“His father is a good friend of mine, so is his parent-in-law, who helped me when I was in Umno last time. I don’t want to make this personal,” he told a press conference in Manjoi, Perak, today.
On Saturday, Faizal asked Anwar to clarify his stand on Israel that he made 10 years ago.
His statement came two days after Anwar announced that he would contest the seat in GE15.
Faizal asked if Anwar still supported the statement he made about supporting efforts to protect the security of Israel during an interview with the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) in 2012.
He also raised concerns about speculation that some of the kidnappers of a Palestinian man last month were supporters of PKR and Pakatan Harapan.
Anwar also denied claims that he was fleeing the Port Dickson seat because he could not help its people. He said he had never neglected them and had actually been asked by the electorate to remain there.
Anwar was the Port Dickson MP before the dissolution of Parliament. He had been the MP for Permatang Pauh in Penang for five terms between 1982 and 2015.
Asked if contesting in a new seat, Tambun, was a “do or die” decision for him, Anwar said the focus is on winning new seats in GE15.
“Do or die doesn’t mean much to me. My colleagues have done their own ground work.
“I know it’s not as simple a terrain as Permatang Pauh, Port Dickson or many of the seats in Selangor. I thought it’s only proper for me to try my level best to win new seats.
“We are talking about forming a new government here,” he said. FMT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.