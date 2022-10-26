U.S. BEGINS WORLD WAR 3 AGAINST WESTERN EUROPE

Have you noticed that the war in Ukraine started 13 months AFTER Brexit ie after Britain left the EU by 1 January 2021? Brexit took one year from 31 January 2020 until 1st January 2021.

Yes, yes I know Russia invaded Ukraine but please go and read up that Ukraine has been firing artillery shells into the ethnic Russian majority areas of the Donbas from more than eight years before. They were undertaking ‘ethnic cleansing’.

Here is a 12 minute video which points out that the US has actually started World War 3 against Western Europe. The real target here is Europe, especially Germany.

The people suffering the most are the Europeans. The Americans are now selling gas to Europe at FOUR TIMES the normal price. The Americans are easily making a 400% margin of profit from the Europeans. They are such wonderful “friends”. The Europeans will go cold and hungry. And that is a good thing?



On the other side the Russians just want to be left alone. Plus they want to sell their huge quantities of gas to the Europeans for heating and producing electricity. And that is a bad thing?

