ACID TEST FOR PAKATAN – KIT SIANG WANTS TO LET TAWFIK TUN ISMAIL CONTEST IN ZAHID BASTION BAGAN DATUK – BUT WILL CRAZED-TO-BE-PM ANWAR BLOCK IT? – IF TAWFIK BEATS ZAHID, HE WILL BE A ‘GIANT KILLER’ WHO CANNOT BE IGNORED & A REAL RIVAL TO ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan should give positive response to Gerak Independent co-founder Tawfik Ismail’s request to contest under the PH ticket against Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in Bagan Datuk, said Lim Kit Siang.
In a statement, the DAP stalwart said it would be an opportunity to highlight PH’s fight against corruption and to ensure that those charged in court would continue to face justice.
“Although I will be standing as a ‘calon rakyat’ (people’s candidate), standing under the PH banner will be ideal as I am taking on a huge challenge,” he told FMT.
Tawfik, the son of Malaysia’s second deputy prime minister, Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman, is a former Umno Sungai Benut MP.
Last December, he and lawyer-activist Siti Kasim announced the launch of the Gerak Independent movement to promote independent candidates for the 15th general election.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.