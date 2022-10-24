ACID TEST FOR PAKATAN – KIT SIANG WANTS TO LET TAWFIK TUN ISMAIL CONTEST IN ZAHID BASTION BAGAN DATUK – BUT WILL CRAZED-TO-BE-PM ANWAR BLOCK IT? – IF TAWFIK BEATS ZAHID, HE WILL BE A ‘GIANT KILLER’ WHO CANNOT BE IGNORED & A REAL RIVAL TO ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR

Let Tawfik contest in Bagan Datuk under PH banner, says Kit Siang

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan should give positive response to Gerak Independent co-founder Tawfik Ismail’s request to contest under the PH ticket against Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in Bagan Datuk, said Lim Kit Siang.

In a statement, the DAP stalwart said it would be an opportunity to highlight PH’s fight against corruption and to ensure that those charged in court would continue to face justice.

Yesterday, Tawfik said he had met some senior PH leaders and conveyed his request and hoped to receive a positive response. He said he hoped to meet PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim soon.

“Although I will be standing as a ‘calon rakyat’ (people’s candidate), standing under the PH banner will be ideal as I am taking on a huge challenge,” he told FMT.

Tawfik, the son of Malaysia’s second deputy prime minister, Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman, is a former Umno Sungai Benut MP.

Last December, he and lawyer-activist Siti Kasim announced the launch of the Gerak Independent movement to promote independent candidates for the 15th general election.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.