‘TIN KOSONG’ KEEPS BUILDING BIGGER & BIGGER CASTLES IN THE AIR – ANWAR, JUST ONLY FORCED TO FLEE PD TO CONTEST A SAFER SEAT IN TAMBUN, MESSES UP AGAIN – THIS TIME OVER HOW MANY ‘DPMs’ HE WILL APPOINT IF HE BECOMES PM – PERHAPS TO COPYCAT ZAHID’S 3 ‘DPMs’ IF BN WINS

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Anwar Ibrahim was misquoted in pledging to appoint three deputy prime ministers should the coalition win the coming general election, an aide said.

Anwar’s press secretary, Tunku Nashrul Tunku Abaidah, clarified that the PKR president had said only two deputy prime ministers would be appointed, not three.

He urged the media to correct their reports after wrongly quoting Anwar at an event in Sandakan, Sabah, yesterday.

“The proposal was for one deputy prime minister from the peninsula and one from Sabah or Sarawak,” Tunku Nashrul said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that PH will maintain its commitment to appoint three deputy prime ministers if the coalition is voted into power in GE15.

It quoted Anwar as saying there will be one deputy prime minister from Peninsular Malaysia, one from Sabah and one from Sarawak. FMT

Zahid moots three DPMs if BN wins GE15

BN chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has suggested that the coalition appoint three deputy prime ministers if it wins the 15th general election (GE15). He said the proposal is for there to be a deputy prime minister from Sabah, Sarawak, and Peninsular Malaysia – appointed from BN and Sarawak’s GPS. “This is a new approach suggested by BN so that Sabah BN, GPS in Sarawak, and BN in the peninsula can include it in their manifestos,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama. Zahid was speaking to the media after attending a BN event in Kimanis, Sabah today. The Umno president was confident that caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob – who was also present – would take up the suggestion. / MKINI

