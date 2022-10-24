BOMBSHELL – GE15 A SHOCK REPEAT OF GE14? – VERY LIKELY, AS 6 SIGNS EMERGE UMNO FAST LOSING MALAY SUPPORT – BUT STILL TOO ARROGANT TO REALISE IT

A Repeat Of 14th General Election – Top-6 Signs UMNO Fast Losing Malay Support, But Too Arrogant To Realize It

UMNO is sleepwalking off a 100-metre cliff. But the racist and corrupt Malay nationalist party thought it would win big in the upcoming 15th General Election, which will be on Nov 19. It appears that the disastrous 2018 General Election is on track to repeat itself. Four years ago, then-PM Najib Razak too was incredibly convinced that the UMNO-led ruling government would win again.

In fact, Najib, plagued with 1MDB scandal and unpopular GST scheme, had even believed that he could regain the two-thirds supermajority, but lost spectacularly. In the 2008 General Election, the coalition that has ruled Malaysia for all 61 years since independence – Barisan Nasional – lost its two-thirds majority in the Parliament under the leadership of Abdullah Badawi.

After forcing Badawi to resign in 2009, Najib took over as the 6th Prime Minister of Malaysia. But Najib did worse than Badawi. Under Najib leadership, for the first time in history, Barisan Nasional (47.38%) won less popular vote than the Opposition (50.87%) in the 2013 General Election. However, Barisan still managed to win more parliamentary seats due to gerrymandering.

Subsequently, thanks to Mr Najib, Barisan lost power for the first time in the 2018 General Election. However, UMNO returned to power when it plotted with some traitors – Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin and PKR deputy president Azmin Ali – in the ruling Pakatan Harapan government, along with extremists PAS Islamist party to form a fragile backdoor government in March 2020.

Since the 2018 polls, the country has seen the collapse of a democratically-elected government and the emerging of two backdoor regimes. Traitor Muhyiddin himself was backstabbed and betrayed by UMNO, forcing the backdoor premier to resign in August 2021. Ismail Sabri, one of 3 vice presidents of UMNO, was installed as a prime minister, before he was forced to dissolve the Parliament for a snap election.

The way “Turtle Egg” Sabri lost his job is quite similar to “Sleepy Beauty” Badawi. Mr Badawi lost his job because power-crazy Najib used the disastrous 2008 election result as an excuse to force him to resign. And Mr Sabri lost his job because power-hungry Zahid Hamidi used the jailing of Najib as an excuse to force him to resign (disguised as an early election to return the mandate to the people).

The only difference is that while Najib grabbed power to enrich his families by plundering and siphoning national treasures, Zahid is trying to grab power to avoid going to jail due to his ongoing corruption charges. Once UMNO president Zahid succeeded in winning the November national election, he too will rob the nation like his former disgraced boss – Najib Razak.

Unfortunately to UMNO, ethnic Malays, the traditional vote bank of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), now have case studies. Mind you, not all Malay voters are hardcore UMNO supporters. They could draw the comparison between Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional, and between Perikatan Nasional and Barisan Nasional.

The Malay voters could see the economic mismanagement and Covid-19 mishandling under Mahiaddin (Muhyiddin) regime, as well as the incompetence of Sabri government during the flash floods in Dec 2021. More importantly, they are not impressed that the UMNO backdoor government could not even solve a problem as simple as “chicken egg shortage” till today.

Narcissist Najib lost power because he had chosen to believe good news that he would win because there was no way he could lose. Now, gangster Zahid too believes he would win because the Melaka and Johor state election results show there is no way UMNO could lose. However, signs show that UMNO is fast losing support, but the party chooses to ignore them.

{ Sign 1 – A Snap Election During Monsoon Season }

Forcing PM Ismail Sabri to ambush King Sultan Abdullah for an “unscheduled meeting” to dissolve the Parliament was already a red flag that UMNO lacks confidence. It had to resort to a nationwide election during rainy season because its playbook says only a low turnout could increase its chance of winning. Why wasn’t Sabri forced to call a snap election early of the year?

If indeed the Malays are sick and tired of opposition Pakatan Harapan’s short 22-month rule, as repetitively trumpeted by UMNO warlords and cyber troopers, why was UMNO taking the huge risk of angering the people by calling a snap election in the middle of monsoon season? The Malay voters would be affected more than the non-Malays as they tend to live on lower grounds.

The last time a general election was held in November was in 1999. Then-PM Mahathir deliberately called an early election during the Malay uprising to coincide with the monsoon season. The goal was to discourage Malays, angered by the sacking of then-deputy premier Anwar Ibrahim, from going to the polls. However, Mahathir was saved by Chinese voters who were spooked by the prospect of a repeat of May 13, 1969 racial riots.

{ Sign 2 – MCA Bitching Why Malays Did Not Forgive Najib }

Last month, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Ti Lian Ker shockingly questioned why there was no sympathy given to Najib Razak, especially among Malays and Muslims. The MCA vice-president played the race and religion cards after it was exposed that the jailed former prime minister was getting preferential treatment – quietly enjoying freedom while staying in the hospital’s VVIP ward.

“Where is the culture of forgiveness of the Malays and Islam?” – instigated the despicable MCA leader. The fact that he had to ask such a question suggests that Malay community is leaving the toxic UMNO instead of returning to the party. Worse, it was the government servants and top officials (supposedly UMNO vote bank) who had leaked the special treatment for prisoner Najib.

If UMNO still commands majority support of Malays and isn’t losing them, Ti Lian Ker does not need to whine, moan and bitch about the lack of Malay-Muslim forgiveness for Najib. When Anwar Ibrahim was sent to prison, the Malays could smell it was politically motivated and automatically rallied behind him and his party without much persuasion.

{ Sign 3 – Sudden Silent On “Free Najib From Prison” }

Strangely, despite celebrating Najib as the superstar who contributed to Barisan Nasional victories in the Melaka and Johor state elections, all three component parties – UMNO, MCA and MIC – are avoiding Najib with a 10-foot pole. What happens to Najib’s “Malu Apa Bossku” (What’s the shame, my boss?) moniker, which had taken the country by storm not many moons ago?

Arguably, if UMNO really enjoys strong support from Malays, the primary factor is Najib Razak. Meaning they believe Najib is imprisoned due to selective persecution. But if that is true, UMNO should use “Free Najib” in its election campaign. Najib is currently serving a 12-year jail sentence in Kajang Prison following his corruption conviction involving RM42 million of SRC International funds.

Yet, despite initial reports that Barisan Nasional would include in its election manifesto to free Mr Najib, such initiative seems to have been scrapped. This could only mean one thing – Malays have accepted the court verdict that Najib was a crook after all. Except some UMNO and Najib hardcore supporters screaming in the comfort of air-conditioned hall, there has been no street protests to free Najib.

{ Sign 4 – Zahid Afraid To Become Poster Boy }

Zahid Hamidi, in his capacity as the UMNO president, should lead not only Barisan Nasional, but also to become the prime ministerial candidate. What’s the point of spending millions in bribing 191 UMNO divisions just to become the party president only? It was an afterthought when Zahid announced – “after” the Parliament was dissolved – that Sabri is the poster boy.

Obviously, the UMNO chief was forced to make the dubious announcement after he found out that Malay voters would rather vote for a monkey than Barisan if Zahid was to become the next premier. Still, even gullible Malay villagers could smell a rat hundreds of miles away. If Sabri could be pressured to dissolve Parliament during the monsoon season, he surely does not have the balls to fight Zahid for the Iron Throne.

It was only in March this year during the Johor state election when UMNO president Zahid announced that Hasni Mohammad would be nominated for a new term as Johor Chief Minister if UMNO-led Barisan Nasional coalition won. Yet, after it won 40 of the 56 state seats, Hasni was stunningly dropped and replaced at the last minute with an unknown Onn Hafiz.

{ Sign 5 – UMNO To Decide On Cooperation After Polls }

While Zahid appears to have shut the door closed, Sabri said any form of cooperation between Barisan Nasional and other parties, including PAS, will only be considered after the polls. Both were playing “good cop, bad cop”. The game is simple. If UMNO wins enough seats to form a new government, they don’t need PAS. Otherwise, UMNO will shamelessly hug and kiss PAS or even Bersatu again.

But it also means Barisan Nasional isn’t sure it could restore its past glory as the single dominant ruling government. Exactly why UMNO didn’t decisively reject PAS, whose endless begging to work together has become increasingly annoying? UMNO cannot tell PAS to go fly a kite now, despite the fantastic results in Melaka and Johor because Malays are leaving the party.

In truth, the mighty Barisan only secured 43.11% (599,753 votes) popular vote in the Johor state election. Its bitter rival – Perikatan Nasional – stunningly grabbed 24.04% (334,457) votes, mostly from Malays. This means Malay voters, spoilt for choice, had swung significantly to Muhyiddin’s Malay-centric Bersatu rather than to UMNO-Malay nationalist party.

{ Sign 6 – Sabri Told Hawkers “I Help You, You Help Me” }

At the Hawkers, Traders and Small Entrepreneurs Mega Festival on Thursday (Oct 20), caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri appeared to offer bribes when he promised to grant whatever request made by hawkers and small traders, but with a condition – they must help him get re-elected in the 15th General Election so that he can become prime minister again.

The last time a disgraced prime minister offered a similar bribe – “I Help Me, You Help Me” – was in May 2010 during the Sibu by-election when Najib begged Chinese voters to throw their support behind Barisan Nasional and its candidate, SUPP’s Robert Lau Hui Yew. PM Najib said – “Please, I help you, you help me. That way we have a very fair and happy relationship.”

The difference between both premiers is that while Najib Razak had spent RM18 million in bribing Chinese schools and still lost the Sibu by-election, Ismail Sabri runs out of money to bribe but still hopes he could hoodwink hawkers and small traders. But for Sabri to take a page from Najib’s playbook speaks volumes about UMNO’s desperation for votes.

Even if Malay fence sitters do not vote for opposition Pakatan Harapan, there are plenty of alternative Malay parties to choose from, including Bersatu, PAS and Pejuang. While a split within opposition parties would benefit UMNO, a split Malay voters could also benefit the Opposition. The biggest problem – UMNO’s defeat in 2018 has opened a Pandora’s Box.

After 60 years of being brainwashed, the ethnic Malays suddenly discovered that the world didn’t end even without UMNO in power. The psychological barrier – UMNO is untouchable – has been broken. A Malay-Muslim government does not guarantee political or economic stability. Likewise, the return of UMNO to power does not guarantee a steady supply of chicken eggs. If UMNO can be defeated once, it can be defeated again.

