VOTE FOR THOSE YOU WANT, KICK OUT THOSE WHO FAILED – FLOODS OR NOT, KU LI CALLS GE15 GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY FOR MALAYSIANS, ESPECIALLY THE YOUNG, TO SECURE THE GOVT THEY NEED – ‘DON’T BOYCOTT OR IGNORE THIS OPPORTUNITY’

Veteran politician Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has called on 18-year-old voters who will go to the polls for the first time in the forthcoming 15th general election (GE15) to come out in droves to fulfil their responsibilities.

The incumbent MP for Gua Musang, who is better known as Ku Li said young voters can choose the government that they think is the best through elections.

He said he hoped young voters would take the opportunity to go to the polls in droves to change or revamp the government.

“If we want to choose those who we believe can provide good governance, then I hope we don’t boycott or ignore this opportunity,” Tengku Razaleigh said in a statement uploaded on his Facebook today.

He also encouraged youths to freely choose candidates that they think are worthy to honour the trust given to them.

“…if we don’t like someone, we don’t have to vote for him. Choose other candidates but do not waste the opportunity that has been given to us,” he added.

The Election Commission has set Nov 19 for voting in GE15, with the candidates’ nomination day fixed for Nov 5 and early voting to be held on Nov 15.

– Bernama

.