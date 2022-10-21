ANWAR’S PARDON IN THE SPOTLIGHT – IF ‘TIN KOSONG’ HIMSELF SAYS HE DIDN’T ASK FOR IT, WHO APPLIED FOR HIM? DOES THAT PERSON HAVE LOCUS STANDI? WHY DID ANWAR ACCEPT IF HE IS TRULY INNOCENT? – ISMAIL SABRI MY BE ‘MISGUIDED’ BUT HE HAS EVERY REASON TO BE SUSPICIOUS – WITH NAJIB’S FAMILY ALREADY SCREAMING ‘UNFAIR!’

PETALING JAYA: A former PKR MP has hit out at Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s “misguided and wrong” comments on Anwar Ibrahim’s royal pardon, saying the caretaker prime minister should check his facts.
R Sivarasa said Ismail should also retract his comments.
“Otherwise, it is irresponsible for a caretaker prime minister to present the issue falsely as if there were no court judgments on it,” he said in a statement.
On Tuesday, Ismail had questioned the legitimacy of the pardon granted to the PKR president.
Malaysiakini had reported Ismail as saying the pardon was granted soon after Pakatan Harapan came to power and “at a time when no attorney-general was in office” as Apandi Ali had been sacked.
Ismail also reportedly said the Federal Territories minister should have sat on the Pardons Board, which was not the case.
But Sivarasa said the issues Ismail had highlighted had been raised in a court proceeding where the validity of the pardon was challenged and subsequently dismissed.
He said there was also nothing wrong for the King to pardon Anwar soon after PH took power because the former deputy prime minister had already served over 90% of his five-year jail sentence.
Sivarasa also said Apandi was not sacked but had been asked by then prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to go on leave.
He said Apandi had also delegated his function on the Pardons Board to solicitor-general Zauyah Loth Khan.
“The High Court and the Court of Appeal decided that such a delegation was perfectly lawful,” he said.
Anwar was granted a full pardon by the King in 2018 for his three convictions – one for abuse of power and two for sodomy – on the basis that there was a “miscarriage of justice”. FMT
If Anwar could campaign while in prison, why can’t Najib, asks daughter
PETALING JAYA: Nooryana Najwa, the daughter of former prime minister Najib Razak, has questioned why Anwar Ibrahim was allowed to campaign during a general election while in prison but not her father.
“Is it because my father’s name is Najib as he is even prohibited from making any statements, including those related to the 15th general election?” Nooryana, also known as Yana, asked in an Instagram post.
She also uploaded a 2015 article about Anwar, who conveyed a message through his lawyer, Latheefa Koya, for the people to vote for PKR and its candidate, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, in the Permatang Pauh by-election.
Anwar lost the seat in February 2015 after the Federal Court affirmed his conviction and five-year prison sentence for sodomising his former assistant, Saiful Bukhari Azlan.
It was previously reported that prisons department director-general Nordin Muhammad had said the former Pekan MP was not allowed to campaign in GE15.
Najib is serving a 12-year prison sentence in Kajang Prison after the Federal Court affirmed his conviction and sentence in a case involving SRC International funds. FMT
