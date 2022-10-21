TO WIN GE15, CHIN TONG IS RIGHT – PAKATAN NEEDS COHERENT ECONOMIC VIEWS THAT CAN GIVE HOPE TO THE PEOPLE AGAIN – NOT ‘TIN KOSONG’ ‘SIMPLISTIC, AD-HOC PRONOUNCEMENTS LIKE ANWAR’S ‘CUT THE PM’S SALARY’ & ‘MAYBE’ ALSO CUT THE MINISTERS’ SALARIES AS WELL

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) must come up with coherent economic views for the 15th general election (GE15) if it hopes to retake Putrajaya and lead the nation well, said DAP strategist Liew Chin Tong.
Liew said the key to wooing fence-sitters, especially youngsters, was to prove that Malaysia would be better off in the years to come under a new government.
“Very often what splits the government, apart from the personalities, is that it does not have coherent economic views,” he said when asked about the lessons learned from PH’s 22 months in Putrajaya.
Liew added that to attract voters who were undecided, PH would need to prioritise their economic needs.
“What do (voters) care about? They care about jobs. They care about wages. They care about public transportation, (affordable) housing, childcare, aged care.”
Meanwhile, Liew said the six states that opted to hold their state elections separately should consider holding the polls together in June next year, saying this would be akin to a “mini general election”.
Asked about the possibility of low voter turnout for the state polls next year, the Perling assemblyman admitted that it was unclear if there would be excitement among voters.
“It would really depend on what sort of messages political parties have (to offer) voters,” he added.
Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Kedah, and Terengganu have decided to hold their state elections next year. Pahang, Perlis and Perak have dissolved their respective state assemblies following Parliament’s dissolution.
Asked about PH’s electoral pacts with Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) and Muda, Liew said he was “for having more friends than enemies” and that PH should be inclusive with like-minded parties. FMT
Anwar bids farewell to PD, vows to capture Tambun
Following weeks of rife speculation, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has finally taken his pick – making Tambun parliamentary seat his battleground in the 15th general election (GE15).
Bidding farewell to Port Dickson, Anwar made the announcement at the Pakatan Harapan Convention from the Ipoh Convention Centre this evening, thus confirming earlier speculation that he would contest a parliamentary seat in Perak.
“I’m not picking a seat that is easy to garner a huge majority in votes.
“As the leader, I will leave (Port Dickson) and capture Tambun in the upcoming general election
He was also announced as the coalition’s prime minister candidate.
Anwar vows to cut PM’s salary
Anwar said if he is given the mandate to be the 10th prime minister after GE15, he pledged that his first order of business would be to cut the premier’s salary and allowance.
“Due to the current economic situation, I’m not willing to accept the salary as prime minister.
“I will ensure that the size of the cabinet will be reduced. Ministers’ salaries must also be reduced, far lower than what it is now.
“As for the ministers, I will consult with them and decide later,” he added.
The Harapan chief also stressed that leaders must fight for the people, especially during these trying times.
Tambun seat history
The Tambun seat used to be a BN stronghold but was captured by Bersatu’s Ahmad Faizal Azumu in 2018 when the party was with Harapan.
In 2013, BN won the seat with 42,093 (56.2 percent) votes cast, while PKR received 32,768 (43.8 percent) of the votes.
In 2018, an extra 12,089 ballots were cast in Tambun but BN’s votes dropped to 33,341 (38.3 percent) while PAS, which was allied with PKR in 2013 but had fallen out with the opposition since then, received 14,948 votes (17.2 percent).
In comparison, Bersatu, as part of Harapan, bagged 38,661 votes (44.5 percent).
This suggested that those who voted for the opposition in 2013 split almost equally between Harapan and PAS – while BN may have lost over 8,000 votes to Bersatu amid a wave of dissent against the Najib Abdul Razak administration.
In addition to the swing votes from Umno, the voting data also indicates that Harapan and Bersatu swept up most of the new votes in the constituency. MKINI
