TO WIN GE15, CHIN TONG IS RIGHT – PAKATAN NEEDS COHERENT ECONOMIC VIEWS THAT CAN GIVE HOPE TO THE PEOPLE AGAIN – NOT ‘TIN KOSONG’ ‘SIMPLISTIC, AD-HOC PRONOUNCEMENTS LIKE ANWAR’S ‘CUT THE PM’S SALARY’ & ‘MAYBE’ ALSO CUT THE MINISTERS’ SALARIES AS WELL

PH needs coherent economic views to win in GE15, says Chin Tong

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) must come up with coherent economic views for the 15th general election (GE15) if it hopes to retake Putrajaya and lead the nation well, said DAP strategist Liew Chin Tong.

Liew said the key to wooing fence-sitters, especially youngsters, was to prove that Malaysia would be better off in the years to come under a new government.

The DAP election director told BFM in an interview that this set of coherent economic views would then guide the government in its policy-making.

“Very often what splits the government, apart from the personalities, is that it does not have coherent economic views,” he said when asked about the lessons learned from PH’s 22 months in Putrajaya.

Liew added that to attract voters who were undecided, PH would need to prioritise their economic needs.

“What do (voters) care about? They care about jobs. They care about wages. They care about public transportation, (affordable) housing, childcare, aged care.”

Meanwhile, Liew said the six states that opted to hold their state elections separately should consider holding the polls together in June next year, saying this would be akin to a “mini general election”.

Asked about the possibility of low voter turnout for the state polls next year, the Perling assemblyman admitted that it was unclear if there would be excitement among voters.

“It would really depend on what sort of messages political parties have (to offer) voters,” he added.

Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Kedah, and Terengganu have decided to hold their state elections next year. Pahang, Perlis and Perak have dissolved their respective state assemblies following Parliament’s dissolution.

Asked about PH’s electoral pacts with Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) and Muda, Liew said he was “for having more friends than enemies” and that PH should be inclusive with like-minded parties. FMT

