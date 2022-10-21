AS EXPECTED, ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR SCURRIES AWAY FROM PD AMID TALK KHAIRY TO CONTEST THERE – GOES FOR AZUMU’S TAMBUN – AS USUAL TALKS BIG AS THOUGH HE’S ALREADY PM – BUT LET’S SEE IF HE CAN WIN SEAT FIRST!

Following weeks of rife speculation, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has finally taken his pick – making Tambun parliamentary seat his battleground in the 15th general election (GE15).

Bidding farewell to Port Dickson, Anwar made the announcement at the Pakatan Harapan Convention from the Ipoh Convention Centre this evening, thus confirming earlier speculation that he would contest a parliamentary seat in Perak.

“I’m not picking a seat that is easy to garner a huge majority in votes.

“As the leader, I will leave (Port Dickson) and capture Tambun in the upcoming general election

“Perak will be on the front line of our crusade this time and I will take Tambun,“ he said.

He was also announced as the coalition’s prime minister candidate.

Anwar vows to cut PM’s salary

Anwar said if he is given the mandate to be the 10th prime minister after GE15, he pledged that his first order of business would be to cut the premier’s salary and allowance.

“Due to the current economic situation, I’m not willing to accept the salary as prime minister.

“I will ensure that the size of the cabinet will be reduced. Ministers’ salaries must also be reduced, far lower than what it is now.

“As for the ministers, I will consult with them and decide later,” he added.

The Harapan chief also stressed that leaders must fight for the people, especially during these trying times.

Tambun seat history

The Tambun seat used to be a BN stronghold but was captured by Bersatu’s Ahmad Faizal Azumu in 2018 when the party was with Harapan.

In 2013, BN won the seat with 42,093 (56.2 percent) votes cast, while PKR received 32,768 (43.8 percent) of the votes.

In 2018, an extra 12,089 ballots were cast in Tambun but BN’s votes dropped to 33,341 (38.3 percent) while PAS, which was allied with PKR in 2013 but had fallen out with the opposition since then, received 14,948 votes (17.2 percent).

In comparison, Bersatu, as part of Harapan, bagged 38,661 votes (44.5 percent).

This suggested that those who voted for the opposition in 2013 split almost equally between Harapan and PAS – while BN may have lost over 8,000 votes to Bersatu amid a wave of dissent against the Najib Abdul Razak administration.

In addition to the swing votes from Umno, the voting data also indicates that Harapan and Bersatu swept up most of the new votes in the constituency.

MKINI

