DESPITE LOSING TO NAJIB IN RECENT DEBATE, ANWAR MUST FIGURE ZAHID OR ISMAIL SABRI ARE ‘EASY MEAT’ WITH NAJIB NOW IN JAIL – BUT WILL ‘TIN KOSONG’ DARE TO TAKE ON SYED SADDIQ – ON WHY HIS PKR IS SHUTTING OUT MUDA FROM PAKATAN & MAKING THINGS DIFFICULT FOR THE YOUTH PARTY – ‘GIVE THEM 24 HOURS OR CUT LOOSE. YOU TRIED,’ EVEN AMBIGA ADVISES MUDA

According to the Pakatan Harapan chairperson, the debate should focus on policy-related matters and not be filled with accusations and insults against each other.

“I suggest for this GE15, the debate should be based on policy-related matters, and not centre on accusations (of being) communists, or Jews.

“The prime ministerial candidates should hold a public debate so that the people can gauge for themselves the arguments forward, and decide for the country’s future,” Utusan Malaysia quoted the incumbent Port Dickson MP telling reporters after attending Harapan’s Jelajah Pahang programme in Mentakab, Pahang, last night.

For the record, Harapan has named Anwar as the prime ministerial candidate for GE15, while Perikatan Nasional (PN) and BN have nominated Muhyiddin Yassin and Ismail Sabri Yaakob, respectively.

Asked about the latest on Muda’s cooperation with Harapan, Anwar stressed that there is already an electoral pact agreement between the two.

“If they (Muda) are confused, don’t know where to contest, even I have not decided where to contest,” he said.

The PKR president further joked with the media when asked which parliamentary seat he would be contesting in for GE15.

When asked if it would be the Indera Mahkota parliamentary seat whose incumbent is Saifuddin Abdullah from Bersatu, Anwar quipped: “Good idea.”

Malaysia will go to the polls on Saturday, Nov 19. The Election Commission (EC) earlier announced that the nomination day will be on Nov 5, while the polling will take place on Nov 19.

