GE15 ON NOV 19 – WITH 14 DAYS CAMPAIGNING PERIOD TO KICK OFF AFTER NOMINATIONS ON NOV 5

Malaysia goes to the polls on Nov 19

The 15th parliamentary elections will take place on Nov 19 (Saturday).

Nomination day has been set for Nov 5. The campaigning period will last 14 days. Early voting will take place on Nov 15.

Elections for the Perlis, Perak, and Pahang legislative assemblies and the Bugaya by-election will follow the above dates.

The 14-day campaigning period was consistent with those set for recent state elections in Johor, Sarawak, Malacca, and Sabah.

Postal vote deadlines

There will be three separate deadlines for the registration of postal votes.

Malaysians staying abroad (Category 1B) will have to register by Oct 23.

Those who are part of critical government agencies (Category 1C) have to register by Oct 26.

Finally, Election Commission staff or media personnel (Category 1A) have until Nov 2 to register.

This election will see 21,173,638 eligible voters – up 41.7 percent from the 2018 election. This was due to the automatic registration of anyone above the age of 18 as voters.

All voters are encouraged to inspect their voting details on the Election Commission’s website.