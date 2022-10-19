THE PECKING ORDER IN MALAY-LAND POLITICS – ZAHID, WHO HOLDS THE STRONGER HAND, TELLS MALAYS TO REJECT ‘UNFAITHFUL’ PAS – WHILE HADI, WHO IS WEAKER, TELLS MALAYS TO REJECT ‘COMMUNIST’ DAP

Business, Politics | October 19, 2022 11:05 pm by | 0 Comments

BN will reject any overtures from PAS after GE15, says Zahid

PAS had announced that it would forgo cooperation with Umno and BN in the general election. 

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) will reject any overtures from PAS after the 15th general election (GE15) as the Islamic party is “unfaithful”, says BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid said PAS leaders were often fickle in their stance and had a tendency to manipulate Quranic verses and Islamic hadiths to suit their purpose.

Zahid, who is also Umno president, said PAS should make a firm decision on cooperation ahead of GE15, adding that BN only wanted allies who were loyal to the coalition.

 He claimed that PAS had told BN to wait until after the nationwide polls to negotiate but the coalition refused to do so.

Last week, PAS announced that it would stick with Perikatan Nasional (PN) in GE15, forgoing cooperation with Umno and BN. However, its spiritual leader Hashim Jasin said the party would continue to push for Muslim unity with Umno, via Muafakat Nasional.

Zahid previously said BN would be going solo in GE15 following PAS’ decision to stick with PN in the nationwide polls.

He said PAS’ decision to snub his party did not come as a surprise, adding that he had expected it.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

Copyright © 2022 | Malaysia Chronicle