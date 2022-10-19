THE PECKING ORDER IN MALAY-LAND POLITICS – ZAHID, WHO HOLDS THE STRONGER HAND, TELLS MALAYS TO REJECT ‘UNFAITHFUL’ PAS – WHILE HADI, WHO IS WEAKER, TELLS MALAYS TO REJECT ‘COMMUNIST’ DAP

BN will reject any overtures from PAS after GE15, says Zahid

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) will reject any overtures from PAS after the 15th general election (GE15) as the Islamic party is “unfaithful”, says BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid said PAS leaders were often fickle in their stance and had a tendency to manipulate Quranic verses and Islamic hadiths to suit their purpose.

“When there are political changes, they (PAS) issue a new fatwa (religious edict) for themselves. When they wish to blame others, they issue a new fatwa,” Berita Harian quoted him as saying. Komunisme ialah fahaman sekular yang menolak kepercayaan kepada Tuhan. Mereka mengganas lebih melampau daripada penjajah yang beragama Kristian dan Yahudi. pic.twitter.com/TWZSh18rCm — Abdul Hadi Awang (@abdulhadiawang) October 19, 2022 Aik, irrelevant question? Why cannot answer @DrZahidHamidi? pic.twitter.com/gmgAP1n6oA — M. Kula Segaran (@mkula) October 18, 2022

Zahid, who is also Umno president, said PAS should make a firm decision on cooperation ahead of GE15, adding that BN only wanted allies who were loyal to the coalition.

He claimed that PAS had told BN to wait until after the nationwide polls to negotiate but the coalition refused to do so.

Last week, PAS announced that it would stick with Perikatan Nasional (PN) in GE15, forgoing cooperation with Umno and BN. However, its spiritual leader Hashim Jasin said the party would continue to push for Muslim unity with Umno, via Muafakat Nasional.

Zahid previously said BN would be going solo in GE15 following PAS’ decision to stick with PN in the nationwide polls.

He said PAS’ decision to snub his party did not come as a surprise, adding that he had expected it.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.