‘VIVA LA CORRUPTION’ – UMNO FACING ITS WORST LEADERSHIP CRISIS, SAYS MUSA HITAM – SURE, WHO DOESN’T KNOW MALAYSIA HEADED FOR EVEN GREATER CORRUPTION, DISHONESTY, IMMORALITY & RACISM – BUT THAT WON’T STOP MALAYS FROM VOTING FOR THEIR FAVE PARTY!

Business, Politics | October 19, 2022 10:18 pm by | 0 Comments

Umno in dilemma and facing worst leadership crisis, claims Musa Hitam

KOTA TINGGI: Umno is currently in a dilemma and is facing the worst leadership crisis in the party’s history, according to the party’s former deputy president, Tun Musa Hitam.

He said the party had once stood for nationalism, but it was now marred by the self-interest of certain individuals.

“I like to remind those in Umno that we must realise we are a political party that was once full of nationalism, but the new culture now has changed to materialism, fortune and self-interest.

“The people’s interest is no longer the priority. Umno is also facing a leadership crisis like it has never faced before,” said Musa, who is also a former deputy prime minister, at the “Bicara Tokoh: Kecelaruan Politik Malaysia” programme organised by the Johor Malaysian Council of ex-Elected Representatives (Mubarak), here.

He said Umno members had to rise to determine the party’s direction and that they could no longer keep quiet to save their own positions.

Musa said there was no political alliance in the country that was confident of winning the 15th General Election (GE15).

He said based on his analysis and observations, all parties were cautious and not confident about their fate in the elections.

“All the parties are scared and do not know what will happen. This is because of the current confusing political situation in the country, where the people are also confused.

“In the current situation, none of the parties are sure of the outcome of GE15 and how the people would vote. All the parties are adopting the ‘wait-and-see’ approach. They will only make their move after GE15.

“What concerns me, in my opinion, is that Umno would not be able to form a government and may become the minority after this,” said Musa.

He said the “big tent” concept proposed by certain political leaders might not be acceptable for almost all political alliances at the moment. He said the concept was not popular because currently, all parties were seen as rejecting the idea of power-sharing and the sharing of seats.

Present at the event were Johor Mubarak president Datuk Abdullah Md Ali and former Johor Menteri Besar Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Othman. NST

Core voters alone not enough for big BN win, says Zahid

BANDAR BAHARU: Barisan Nasional (BN) cannot rely only on its core voters to secure a convincing victory in the 15th General Election.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the coalition’s machinery must give its all to win over non-BN supporters.

“If we depend solely on the votes from Umno members or from BN parties or Friends of BN, we will not be able to win with a convincing majority.

“We must also focus on first-time voters, those aged between 18 and 21, as well as the fence-sitters,” he told reporters after attending BN’s Solidarity, Stability and Prosperity gathering here today.

Present were Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also the caretaker prime minister, Kedah BN chairman Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom and other national and state BN leaders.

“In the Johor election, 70 per cent of the young voters and first-time voters had voted for BN candidates.

“They created a new wave of support which handed the victory to BN candidates,” he said.

NST

.

Copyright © 2022 | Malaysia Chronicle