ANWAR’S LATEST SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE – YUSUF RAWTHER WINS RM200K DAMAGES FROM ANWAR’S PRESS SECRETARY – DEALING A MAJOR SETBACK TO ANWAR’S OWN DEFENCE WHICH IS STILL PENDING IN COURT

SHAH ALAM: The sessions court here has ordered Anwar Ibrahim’s press secretary Tunku Nashrul Tunku Abaidah to pay RM200,000 in damages for defaming Yusoff Rawther.

Judge Ishak Bakri Yusof said Yusoff, a former research assistant to Anwar, had proved his claim on the balance of probabilities.

Yusoff’s solicitors Messrs Haniff Khatri Abdulla, in a statement issued this evening, said the defendant was also ordered to pay RM25,000 in costs to Yusoff.

The statement said Tunku Nashrul is to publish an apology within 45 days from today and that the content must be acceptable to Yusoff.

Tunku Nashrul is to also withdraw his defamatory media statement issued on June 10, 2019.

Yusoff filed a suit on Sept 12, 2019, saying the media statement by Tunku Nashrul had lowered his reputation in the eyes of the public.

Apart from the defamation suit against Tunku Nashrul, Yusoff had filed an action against Anwar’s then political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, claiming compensation for injuries allegedly sustained after an assault.

Yusoff had also filed a suit against Anwar, the PKR president, accusing him of sexually assaulting him 10 days before he won the Port Dickson by-election on Oct 13, 2018.

Yusoff claimed to have suffered serious physical, psychological and social trauma as a result of the incident.

Anwar, however, denied the claim, and the matter is still pending in court.

