UMNO NOW SHARPENS ITS KNIVES FOR ‘SENILE’ MAHATHIR – BUT INSTEAD OF DISCREDITING HIM, KU NAN & ZAHID MAY END UP FALLING ON THEIR OWN SWORDS

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad today implied that he was still fit to defend his Langkawi parliamentary seat despite some calling for his retirement due to advanced age.

He is 97 years old.

At a press conference held in Putrajaya today, Mahathir said he was not senile like others his age.

“Do I look senile to you? I can still answer your questions and queries posted by others.

“Of course, individuals at the age of 97 are usually senile. But do you see me as (one)?” he asked.

Mahathir’s decision to contest in the forthcoming general election (GE15) was not well received and some had urged him to retire from politics.

Mahathir’s political career spans more than 75 years and he served twice as the country’s prime minister, from 1981 to 2003 and from May 2018 to February 2020.

Meanwhile, Mahathir denied seeking help from Umno treasurer Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor to “rescue” him from Pakatan Harapan’s component parties.

“Never. No such thing,” he dismissed curtly.

Yesterday, Tengku Adnan said Mahathir was like a puppet in the Harapan cabinet and that he could no longer stand Amanah and DAP.

“When Harapan led the country for 22 months, Mahathir was appointed the prime minister, but just as a puppet, to the extent that he sought my help to ‘rescue’ him and leave Umno.

“Come here and help me, I can’t stand with the cabinet. I can’t take it from DAP and Amanah. Mahathir himself gave up on them,” Umno Online quoted the incumbent Putrajaya MP as saying. MKINI

Zahid hits back at Dr M, says ex-PM used govt machinery for polls

KULIM: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has brushed off Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s claim that Barisan Nasional (BN) will be using government machinery for its 15th general election (GE15) campaign. In hitting back at the Pejuang chairman, Zahid said it was Mahathir who had used federal government machinery to help BN win elections in his first stint as prime minister. “Look at our gathering, not even one government machinery was mobilised for this. Even the tents were rented (from local vendors),” he told reporters at a press conference after launching Kedah BN’s machinery here. At a press conference earlier today, Mahathir said it would be a challenge for Gerakan Tanah Air to go against BN, claiming the latter would be using government resources to woo voters in GE15. Meanwhile, Zahid said BN would be looking to win at least 10 parliamentary seats in Kedah. Caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who was also at the event, urged Kedah BN members to highlight the perks contained in the recently tabled Budget 2023, particularly for padi farmers, rubber smallholders, women, and the Indian community. The Umno vice-president also reiterated that there was no friction between him and Zahid, going on to describe the party president as a generous leader who backed him as BN’s candidate for the prime minister’s post. “I thank the president for naming me as (BN’s) prime minister candidate in (a Perak BN event) yesterday.” In a speech earlier, Zahid claimed BN-led states have performed better in attracting foreign direct investments (FDIs) and domestic investments because they were politically stable. He pointed out that Johor had attracted RM60.9 billion in investments from January to June this year. BN had fully taken over the administration of the state after the Johor elections in March. Zahid also said it was a “blessing in disguise” that Kedah would not be holding its state elections simultaneously, as this would enable BN to focus on its GE15 campaign. There are 15 parliamentary seats in Kedah. BN only won two in the 2018 general election, namely Padang Terap and Baling. FMT

