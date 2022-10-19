‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR GETS HIS CUE TO FLEE PD – UMNO DIVISION CHIEF ROLLS OUT THE RED CARPET FOR KHAIRY TO CONTEST THERE

PETALING JAYA: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin could be fielded in one of three Parliament seats in Negri Sembilan – Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah or Tampin.

According to a report by Berita Harian, Khairy was seen as a suitable candidate to wrest back the three seats, all of which have not been held by Umno for several years.

Port Dickson Umno division chief Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli said there are no objections to Khairy’s candidacy for the constituency if the Barisan Nasional top leadership decides to field him there.

“It depends on the leadership of Barisan to field Khairy for that seat (Port Dickson) because what’s important is that we win,” said Mohd Faizal.

“Our goal is to wrest back Port Dickson, which has been held by the Opposition for a long time. We are open, but it must be remembered that Khairy is an asset to the party and this seat isn’t safe,” he added.

Mohd Faizal said that while it will not be easy to win the Port Dickson seat currently held by Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, he is hoping for Umno to be given a chance to contest the seat.

“There is a winning chance if it’s contested by Umno,” added Mohd Faizal.

The Malay daily also reported that there is mounting speculation among Negri Sembilan Umno members for Khairy to contest in Kuala Pilah because it is seen as the most suitable seat for the former Umno youth chief.

Quoting Umno sources, it is said that Khairy might be fielded in Kuala Pilah because it is part of the party’s strategy to wrest the seat back from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

“With his reputation and character, many party members are confident that Khairy can win in this seat (Kuala Pilah) in the 15th General Election,” said the source.

The Umno source also said proposals for Khairy to be fielded in Kuala Pilah were also raised during a recent party division meeting.

“We will wait for the decision by Barisan leadership, whether Khairy will contest in Kuala Pilah or otherwise,” said the source briefly.

Kuala Pilah is currently held by Bersatu’s Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan Umno Youth chief Datuk Mohd Zaidy Abdul Kadir also recently said that Khairy will be fielded in Tampin, which was won by Parti Amanah Negara’s Datuk Dr Hasan Bahrom

“The party will not sideline him (Khairy). In Negri Sembilan, Parliament seats which Umno lost, must be wrested back,” said Mohd Zaidy.

On Oct 16, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan had said after officiating the Rembau Umno delegates meeting that the party will look for a suitable seat for Khairy to contest in GE15.

At the same event, Khairy also said he had given the Rembau parliamentary seat to Mohamad to contest in GE15.

