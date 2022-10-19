DISASTER AFTER DISASTER, EGG SHORTAGE THE NEXT TO HIT BADLY-GOVERNED MALAYSIA – EVEN AS INCOMPETENT ISMAIL SABRI & HIS UMNO-LED GOVT INSIST THEIR BUDGET 2023, THE LARGEST EVER ANNOUNCED, IS FOR THE ORDINARY PEOPLE & NOT TYCOONS
Farmers warn of egg shortage
Commenting on the phenomenon where shelves at major supermarkets and sundry shops were empty of eggs recently, industry players say the situation was unlikely to ease even next year, owing to several factors.
Federation of Livestock Farmers Associations of Malaysia deputy president Lee Yoon Yeau said that the situation would not improve unless the government floated the prices of eggs that are currently regulated and leave it to market forces.
The mandated ceiling retail prices for Grade A, B, and C eggs since July are 45sen, 43sen, and 41sen, respectively. A Grade A egg will weigh anything from 65g to 69.9g, while B and C eggs are in the range of 60g to 64.9g, and 55g to 59.9g, respectively.
The price control mechanism does not apply to branded or “designer” eggs that are often enriched by the addition of supplements such as Omega-3 fatty acids and so on, nor does it cover organically-produced or kampung eggs.
Lee said every time the ringgit slides against the US dollar, which is the currency denomination used when importing raw materials for poultry feed, costs go up for farmers.
“If the ringgit slides further against the US dollar in the near future, the imported feed raw material will become more expensive.
“This will lead to higher egg production costs, and farmers will be even more financially constrained.
“The situation will likely continue throughout next year,” he told The Star.
On Monday, the ringgit opened at 4.7 against the US dollar, a level that is close to its historical low.
Johor-based egg producer Wong Wei Chang said the prices of maize and soybean meals – the two main ingredients for chicken feed – had gone up this month.
“Maize that costs RM1,600 per tonne last month has increased to RM1,700, causing operating costs to increase again.”
Due to the higher production costs, Wong said he had to cut down his production from 160,000 eggs to 120,000 eggs per day in the past two years.
“For now, I have to cut down on egg supply to my regular customers. I also have to turn down new orders because I cannot increase production. When I turn to bigger farms for help, they are also facing a shortage,” he added.
Wong said failure to safeguard the interest of farmers can have disastrous consequence for egg production, which depends on many variables, including the weather.
“A hen lays an egg a day, and there will be days when it does not. Farms are not factories.
“It’s not like you can recover production in a day or increase production when you feed the hens more.
“The upcoming rainy season will also affect egg production in hens,” said Wong, who hopes the new government will look into poultry farmers’ issues and adopt a win-win solution so that consumers can buy eggs at reasonable prices.
Supermarket chain NSK Group is also facing problems with its supply of eggs, with its group senior advisor Datuk Lim Choon Se saying suppliers could only meet 30% of his supermarkets’ demand, and described the situation as serious.
“The eggs are not enough. We have to set purchase limits among customers, but not for hawkers,” he said, adding that the eggs also sold out quickly within hours after arriving at most outlets.
Klang Coast Sundry Goods Merchants’ Association president Tan Teck Hock said egg supplies among members dropped 50% since last week.
He said some consumers had to resort to buying kampung eggs, which are not price controlled.
A sundry shop owner who only wants to be known as Chaang concurred, saying some of his regulars got angry when they could not buy eggs.
“I also see more new customers who come to my shop looking for eggs, including hawkers who ask for more supplies,” he said. ANN
PM: It’s for the people, not tycoons
KUALA LUMPUR: The RM95bil development expenditure under Budget 2023 is to benefit the people, not tycoons or large conglomerates, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
The caretaker Prime Minister said major development projects such as the Pan Borneo highway and the East Coast Rail Link would create job opportunities for locals and would benefit the country.
“The government I lead prioritises infrastructure development that will benefit the entire country and the people,” he said in his opening speech at the Malay Contractors Convention 3.0 and the 43rd annual meeting of the Malay Contractors Association Malaysia (PKMM) here yesterday.
Budget 2023 also allocated RM95bil for development expenditure – the highest in the country’s history – to undertake some 7,615 development projects.
Ismail Sabri said Budget 2023 also provides various initiatives to contractors, including an allocation of RM500mil for G1 to G4 class contractors to undertake maintenance works for federal roads, small bridges, houses of worship and infrastructure damaged by floods.
He added that the government is also providing short-term financing to bumiputra contractors in fields such as electrical and construction through the Express Contract Financing Scheme with funds amounting to RM20mil.
He also said some RM50mil worth of small projects would be allocated to G1 to G4 class women contractors through the “kontraktornita” initiative to support the participation of more bumiputra female contractors in government procurement.
“However, all of this will only be enjoyed if Budget 2023 is re-tabled and approved after the General Election. If I am given the opportunity to form a government after this (the general election), this Budget will be re-tabled and approved,” he said.
Ismail Sabri said the government realised that in a challenging economic environment, not many contractors were willing to be involved in low-cost housing projects with low-profit margins, especially with the uncertain price of building materials.
“Many returned the projects as they could not do it at that price. They could not make much profit,” he added.
He said the Cabinet had approved an additional allocation to increase the price of construction of the Hardcore Poor Housing Project and People’s Housing Programme from RM55,000 per unit to RM68,000.
“This is to ensure there is some profit margin for contractors who build affordable homes,” he said.
Ismail Sabri thanked bumiputra contractors who completed the affordable government housing projects even with such small profit margins.
Earlier, PKMM president Datuk Mohamed Fadzill Hassan asked Ismail Sabri whether contractors who had completed their affordable housing projects could be paid using the new price.
He also called on all contractors involved in government projects to give their best in terms of quality, productivity and professionalism as well as to complete projects on time.
On foreign workers, Ismail Sabri said the recruitment process was still ongoing but the government would still give priority to local workers.
At the moment, there are 1.6 million foreign workers in the country, but the Prime Minister gave the assurance that the number would not exceed two million. ANN
ANN
.