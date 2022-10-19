HADI TOO IGNORANT & BACKWARD TO BE NAMED AS PM CANDIDATE? – EVEN PAS SHIES AWAY FROM NAMING THEIR CHIEF AS THEIR CHOICE OF PM – MALAYSIANS CAN BREATHE A SIGH OF RELIEF

PAS will not be nominating a prime minister candidate for the 15th general election (GE15), said Mardhiyyah Johari, who is deputy director of the Ameerah Unit of PAS’ women’s wing.

This is because the party intends to focus more on the Islamic agenda and the welfare of the public, Mardhiyyah said during an interview with Sinar Harian.

“Prior to this, PAS supported Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister. PAS also supported Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the prime minister, but we had never asked for the position of deputy prime minister.

“If we didn’t ask for that, what more with the position of prime minister?” she was quoted as saying.

Commenting on PAS’ relationship with Umno, Mardhiyyah said the clashes between both parties need to stop.

She said that while PAS eventually decided to remain in Perikatan Nasional, the Islamist party only ended its cooperation with Umno just before Parliament was dissolved.

“PAS views the unity of Muslims over the political unification of PAS and Umno, that’s why we are involved with Bersatu, a coalition of Islamic NGOs.

“PAS chose PN because Umno narrows unity of Muslims only to political parties (such as) PAS and Umno, but PAS sees beyond that,” she said.

Umno had earlier offered an olive branch to PAS to work together in GE15 under their Muafakat Nasional pact.

However, PAS eventually confirmed that it would no longer pursue an electoral alliance with Umno and suggested the latter is corrupt.

This effectively ended the Muafakat pact which began in September 2019.

MKINI

.