‘MAN WHO KNOWS NO SHAME’ TAJUDDIN TRIES TO KISS ZAHID’S HAND – BUT ZAHID QUICKLY PULLS AWAY IN EPIC REBUFF

Despite his suspension from Umno, incumbent Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was seen at a party event featuring its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob in Bagan Datuk, Perak, on Monday.

The former Umno election director was seen shaking hands and being friendly with Zahid.

Tajuddin was also seen trying to kiss Zahid’s hand while receiving the pledge as the Pasir Salak Umno chief before the latter quickly pulled it back.

Earlier this month, Tajuddin’s Umno membership was suspended for six years over his open criticism of the party and Zahid.

Aside from Tajuddin, Alor Setar Umno chief Mohd Yusof Ismail was also suspended for six years, while blogger Zaharin Mohd Yasin was sacked.

Zahid said the suspensions and sacking were the party leaders’ collective decision against negative elements that tried to tarnish or defame the Umno leadership.

Tajuddin, meanwhile, brushed off his suspension by saying it was not a “death sentence”.

Internal dissent

For the record, Tajuddin was removed from the Umno supreme council in June for calling Zahid a “liability” and demanding the latter’s resignation from the top post.

A month later, he was dropped as Malaysia’s named ambassador to Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Umno supreme council member Mohd Razlan Rafii said he was not aware of the latest status on Tajuddin’s suspension from the party.

“I don’t know the latest status (of Tajuddin’s suspension) as nothing was discussed in the supreme council.

“I saw him attend the party meeting the other day, and officiate the Umno Youth, Puteri, and women’s wing meetings. I think he is still division chief,” he told Malaysiakini.

It is worth noting that Tajuddin was suspended from Umno in 1995 over allegations that he paid RM6 million to secure a position as a division head. His membership was restored three years later.

