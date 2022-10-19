ONCE A TRAITOR, ALWAYS A TRAITOR – IN BACK TO SQUARE ONE, HAMZAH ADMITS BERSATU LEADERS & MEMBERS WILL RUSH TO JOIN UMNO IF PN FAILS IN GE15

Switching political allegiance after a general election is normal, said Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin.

The home minister told reporters in Kuantan, Pahang yesterday that such a practice affected all parties.

“If BN is unsuccessful during the coming general election, a lot of Umno members will join us (in Bersatu and PN).

“So it’s the same. There will be (party) members or leaders who will join Umno or Bersatu (after the election),” he said, according to Sinar Harian.

Hamzah was responding to Umno supreme council member Isham Jalil’s prediction that PN will break up after the next general election.

Isham said Bersatu will lose many seats during this election and therefore PAS will ditch the party.

Once PN is no more, it is likely that Bersatu will fade away the same way Semangat 46 did in the past, he added.

“I’m not looking down on them (Bersatu), but based on the trend, I don’t think the people will support party-hoppers,” Isham said, adding that once Bersatu is dissolved, many of its members would probably join Umno.

In December 2018, Hamzah and six other MPs left Umno after citing unhappiness with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s leadership. They subsequently joined Bersatu.