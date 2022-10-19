Political parties begin plotting strategies ahead of GE15 date announcement

KUALA LUMPUR — With the Election Commission (EC) set to announce the important dates for the 15th General Election (GE15) on Thursday, political parties and their coalitions have begun strategising and eyeing their targeted parliamentary and state assembly (DUN) seats.

In Jerlun, Kedah Umno liaison deputy chairman Datuk Othman Aziz said Kedah Umno had set a target of winning eight parliamentary seats in GE15.

He said this included defending the two seats Umno won during GE14, namely Padang Terap and Baling, as well as six other parliamentary seats outside and on the outskirts of the city that are currently held by other parties.

“What’s important is the spirit shown by the party machinery and our party workers. God willing, we have a bright chance to win at least eight seats,” he said.

Kedah has 15 parliamentary seats and the latest breakdown after GE14 sees Pakatan Harapan (PH) holding seven, PAS and Pejuang three each and Umno two.

In Sibu, Sarawak, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) was aiming to wrest the Sibu parliamentary seat, which has been a DAP stronghold for more than a decade.

He said the target was made based on GPS’ performance in the three state assembly seats located under the Sibu parliament constituency in the 12th Sarawak State Election last December.

In the state polls, GPS, which comprises PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), won the Nangka and Pelawan state seats but lost the Bawang Assan state seat narrowly.

“We must not let this opportunity slip away, we must win the Sibu parliamentary seat. We will work hard to help any (GPS) candidate chosen (to contest),” he said.

The Sibu parliamentary seat was traditionally given to SUPP, which last won the seat in 2008 through the late Datuk Robert Lau Hoi Chew before DAP won the seat in a by-election in 2010 following his death. Since then, DAP has won the seat in the last two elections in 2013 and 2018.

In Melaka, state MCA Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Lim Ban Hong said the party will contest the Alor Gajah and Kota Melaka parliament constituencies, which are the party’s traditional seats, in GE15.

“The party has made thorough preparations for GE15 by organising and mobilising various strategies and machinery in the two parliamentary seats since the last state election,” said Lim, who is also MCA vice-president.

In Seremban, Negri Sembilan Amanah chairman Datuk MK Ibrahim Abd Rahman proposed three candidates to contest in three parliamentary seats in the state — State Assembly Speaker Datuk Zulkefly Omar in Jelebu; state Amanah Women’s wing chief Norwani Ahmat in Jempol; and Muhammad Faiz Fadzil, who is Penang’s Permatang Pasir state assemblyman, in Tampin.

“The Amanah National meeting yesterday had named the three candidates. They will be officially announced later on nomination day,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He added that since Muhammad Faiz has been named for the Tampin constituency, incumbent Datuk Hasan Baharom will not be defending the seat.

In Kangar, Perlis Warisan chairman Abdul A’zib Saad said it plans to contest in all three parliamentary constituencies — Padang Besar, Kangar and Arau — and several state seats.

“We (Warisan) are still studying which state seats are suitable since there is demand from the public who want to change to an alternative party like Warisan,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said the names of the candidates who will represent Warisan in Perlis will only be announced after the EC special meeting, adding that it will feature old and new faces as well as youth.

Warisan, which was launched in Perlis in June by its president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, will be contesting in the state for the first time in GE15.

— Bernama

