UMNO MOCKS ‘POLITICAL WHORE’ HADI – ‘IF UMNO IS SHADY, WHY DID PAS ADOPT A MOTION ON COOPERATING WITH UMNO? “USTAZ HADI HIMSELF STOOD UP TO SUPPORT THE MOTION

PETALING JAYA: An Umno Supreme Council member has questioned the decision of Abdul Hadi Awang, who had earlier expressed misgivings about the integrity of Umno members, to endorse a motion at a PAS muktamar on working with his party.

Puad Zarkashi said the PAS president had said BN was “shady” as there were those in the party who received bribes and were power hungry.

Such comments, Puad said, were “harsh”.

“But if Umno is shady, why did PAS, at its muktamar, adopt a motion on cooperating with Umno?” he asked in a Facebook post this evening, referring to the Islamic party’s decision in September to work with Malay-Muslim parties, including Umno, in the coming polls.

“Ustaz Hadi himself stood up to support (the motion),” Puad claimed.

It was previously reported that PAS had approved the motion on grounds of Muslim unity.

At a Friday sermon last week, Hadi said PAS had rejected any cooperation with Pakatan Harapan as the coalition was led by “communists” and was supportive of the LGBTQ community while BN was “shady”.

He said this when explaining why PAS had chosen to work with Perikatan Nasional instead of BN for GE15.

Puad went on to ask Hadi if the latter was comfortable working with Bersatu which comprised “frogs”, the colloquial term for defectors.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.