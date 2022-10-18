OH OH! ‘LIAR’ LIOW IS BACK FOR MCA IN BENTONG – WHILE IN DAP, BOO CHENG HAU’S CAMP STARTS SCHEMING FOR KIT SIANG’S SEAT IN BID TO IMPEDE LIEW CHIN TONG
MCA has recommended its former president Liow Tiong Lai as the sole candidate for Bentong parliamentary seat, according to party president Wee Ka Siong.
Taking to social media, the transport minister pledged that MCA would back Liow (above) in the forthcoming general election.
This came after DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said at a fundraising dinner for its candidate in Bentong to ensure that Liow cannot make a comeback there.
“What Loke said about ‘collecting bullets (raising funds) in order to beat Liow until the latter is unable to stand up’ is an arrogant remark. This is much regrettable and pathetic. It shows Loke failed to respect the spirit of democracy,” Wee said.
“MCA made this decision a year and a half ago. There is little doubt in our decision that Liow is the sole and best candidate for the Bentong parliamentary seat.
“MCA will fully support Liow so that he can win the parliamentary seat again and continue with his unfinished plan and tasks for Bentong so that the development of Bentong is back on track,” he added.
In a fundraising dinner for Bentong and Sabah that was held in Seputeh on Sunday, Loke took to the stage, saying in Cantonese that the dinner was meant to raise bullets and vowed to defeat Liow so that he cannot make a comeback.
Liow was the Bentong MP from 1999 to 2018. He was defeated by DAP’s Wong Tack in the 14th general election.
Liew or Boo – who will be Kit Siang’s successor in Iskandar Puteri?
Amid speculation that Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong may be replacing party veteran Lim Kit Siang to contest in Iskandar Puteri, a group of grassroots members has proposed Dr Boo Cheng Hau be fielded in the parliamentary seat.
In a statement issued this afternoon, seven DAP branches from Iskandar Puteri said this is one of the resolutions they decided on in a meeting held on Oct 16.
The other resolution is to urge Lim to withdraw his retirement plan and contest again in the forthcoming general election – but in another parliamentary seat that will be decided by the party’s top leadership.
The seven branches said the two resolutions have been submitted to DAP’s five-member committee on candidate selection.
The seven branches are Impian Emas, Taman Ungku Tun Aminah, Flat Taman Ungku Tun Aminah, Taman Universiti, Lima Kedai, Kangkar Pulai and Batu 8 1/2 Skudai.
They said Lim should be replaced by Boo as the latter is a senior leader in Iskandar Puteri.
“We also proposed that Lim should continue to contest in GE15 in order to lead the party in its reform mission and political struggles,” they said.
Lim announced his retirement plan at the party’s national congress on March 20.
Liew aiming to contest in Iskandar Puteri?
On July 2, Liew, who is the incumbent Perling state assemblyperson, accompanied Lim to attend an event in Iskandar Puteri.
During that event, Liew said he will be contesting in the forthcoming general election, fuelling speculation that he is aiming to contest in Iskandar Puteri.
However, Liew refused to comment on that speculation.
Boo was a two-term assemblyperson for Skudai, which is a state seat under Iskandar Puteri.
In the 2018 general election (GE14), Boo was offered by the party leadership to contest in the Labis parliamentary seat. But he rejected the offer.
As for Liew, he challenged MCA president Wee Ka Siong in Ayer Hitam in GE14, but lost by a narrow margin.
In a related development, Wee today announced that he would be seeking re-election in Ayer Hitam.
MKINI
