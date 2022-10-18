OH OH! ‘LIAR’ LIOW IS BACK FOR MCA IN BENTONG – WHILE IN DAP, BOO CHENG HAU’S CAMP STARTS SCHEMING FOR KIT SIANG’S SEAT IN BID TO IMPEDE LIEW CHIN TONG

MCA has recommended its former president Liow Tiong Lai as the sole candidate for Bentong parliamentary seat, according to party president Wee Ka Siong.

Taking to social media, the transport minister pledged that MCA would back Liow (above) in the forthcoming general election.

This came after DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said at a fundraising dinner for its candidate in Bentong to ensure that Liow cannot make a comeback there.

“What Loke said about ‘collecting bullets (raising funds) in order to beat Liow until the latter is unable to stand up’ is an arrogant remark. This is much regrettable and pathetic. It shows Loke failed to respect the spirit of democracy,” Wee said.

“MCA made this decision a year and a half ago. There is little doubt in our decision that Liow is the sole and best candidate for the Bentong parliamentary seat.

“MCA will fully support Liow so that he can win the parliamentary seat again and continue with his unfinished plan and tasks for Bentong so that the development of Bentong is back on track,” he added.

In a fundraising dinner for Bentong and Sabah that was held in Seputeh on Sunday, Loke took to the stage, saying in Cantonese that the dinner was meant to raise bullets and vowed to defeat Liow so that he cannot make a comeback.

Liow was the Bentong MP from 1999 to 2018. He was defeated by DAP’s Wong Tack in the 14th general election.

Liew or Boo – who will be Kit Siang’s successor in Iskandar Puteri?