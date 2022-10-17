‘SECRET TALKS’ BETWEEN UMNO & PKR – NURUL THE NEXT TO DENY IT – BUT DOES SHE REALLY KNOW EVERYTHING HER POWER-CRAZED DAD MIGHT BE DOING BEHIND THE SCENES?
GE15: Nurul Izzah denies allegations of secret Umno-PKR talks
GEORGE TOWN: PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar denies allegations that the party was having secret talks with Umno regarding cooperation in the 15th General Election (GE15).
“The answer is obvious, we, as MPs, did not want Parliament to be dissolved as it would force Malaysians to face potentially dangerous natural disasters and the monsoon season.
“We do not want to use such political manoeuvres and these are just speculations associated with the upcoming GE15,” she said after attending the launch of the Penang Keadilan Prihatin Deepavali roadshow here Sunday (Oct 16).
Media outlets had previously reported on allegations made by Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan claiming that secret talks were held between teams representing Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.
– Bernama
