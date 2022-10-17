‘SECRET TALKS’ BETWEEN UMNO & PKR – NURUL THE NEXT TO DENY IT – BUT DOES SHE REALLY KNOW EVERYTHING HER POWER-CRAZED DAD MIGHT BE DOING BEHIND THE SCENES?

GE15: Nurul Izzah denies allegations of secret Umno-PKR talks

GEORGE TOWN: PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar denies allegations that the party was having secret talks with Umno regarding cooperation in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“We do not want to use such political manoeuvres and these are just speculations associated with the upcoming GE15,” she said after attending the launch of the Penang Keadilan Prihatin Deepavali roadshow here Sunday (Oct 16).

