FROM HIS EERIE BODY LANGUAGE & HOODED WORDS, IT’S CLEAR ZAHID CAN HARDLY WAIT TO BE PM – GET LOST, ISMAIL SABRI! YOU’RE JUST THE ‘POSTER BOY’ – AS ZAHID MAKES IT CLEAR, IF UMNO-BN WINS GE15 – IT’S UP TO AGONG TO DECIDE WHO BECOMES PM BASED ON WHO HAS THE MAJORITY SUPPORT OF MPs – AND OF COURSE, UMNO MPs INCLUDING ISMAIL WILL BE ORDERED TO VOTE FOR ZAHID

ISMAIL Sabri Yaakob remains Barisan Nasional’s (BN) poster boy for the general election (GE) and prime ministerial candidate, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Translation : Zahid Hamidi will be Prime Minister if BN wins GE15. https://t.co/xbiNZPGxyE — Dr Jason Leong 🇲🇾 (@DrJasonLeong) October 16, 2022

“At the party level, the decision that Ismail Sabri is our ‘poster boy’ and candidate for the post of prime minister is final as decided by the Umno Supreme Council.

“The actions of certain parties are only aimed at causing friction, especially within Umno and among the BN components, as they have no other means,” he said when met by reporters after opening the Bagan Datuk Umno Division meeting today.

Previously, there had been statements from certain quarters claiming that the incumbent for the Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat (Zahid) would be named prime ministerial candidate if BN wins in the GE.

“Mana pernah Presiden UMNO tak jadi Perdana Menteri”-Dr. Zahid Hamidi. Dr. Zahid Hamidi, calon Perdana Menteri Malaysia ke 10 bila BN menang PRU15 dan bakal menang besar di Parlimen Bagan Datuk. Tak nak Dr. Zahid Hamidi jadi PM10? UNDI! VOTE! Demi MALAYSIA Lebih Baik. pic.twitter.com/sFcNmvWUor — Rashid Yusoff (@RashidYusoff11) October 15, 2022

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan reportedly denied a statement claiming that Zahid had been named prime ministerial candidate as had gone viral on social media.

Zahid said he views PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s statement claiming that the issues shackling Umno-BN relations, including corruption, is just his personal opinion.

“As an individual with deep religious knowledge, he should not be using religion for political purposes, but using politics to instead strengthen the religion,” he said.

Zahid also said he always upholds the parliamentary democratic practice of welcoming anyone wishing to contest the Bagan Datuk seat in the upcoming GE.

“This country practises democracy and all politicians uphold this, so I invite anyone to contest the seat here.

“If Mohamed Tawfik (Ismail) wants the Bagan Datuk seat, I welcome him as ultimately, the people will decide and definitely, they are smart enough to differentiate between a ‘diamond’ and ‘glass’,” he added.

The media had earlier reported that Tawfik, son of the late deputy prime minister Ismail Abdul Rahman, is prepared to contest against Zahid anywhere, including in Bagan Datuk.

Tawfik, the founder of Gerak Independent, was once MP for Sungai Benut in Johor from 1986 to 1990.

– Bernama