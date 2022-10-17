‘DIZZY HEAD’ ANWAR IS RUNNING SCARED – AZMIN ALLY ACCUSES ‘TIN KOSONG’ OF TRYING TO ‘CLOSE THE SUBJECT’ – ‘IN SHORT, AZMIN RESPONDED TO ANWAR’S BLUFF & ANWAR RAN AWAY’ – INDEED WHY NOT STAY PUT IN PD, IF NOT WORRIED KHAIRY OR MAT HASAN WILL BLOW HIM AWAY

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s avoidance of his former party deputy Azmin Ali’s challenge for a face-off in Gombak is reflective of the opposition leader’s fear of being rejected by Malay voters, said Penang Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director Mansor Othman.

The incumbent Nibong Tebal MP said that Anwar, who had made clear his intentions to “teach PKR traitors” by contesting in any one of their parliamentary seats for the 15th general election (GE15) changed his tune following Azmin’s challenge.

“When Azmin responded to Anwar’s statement, by challenging him (Anwar) or any of his family members to compete in Gombak, he (Anwar) tried to close the subject.

“Is this the courage of a great leader touted as a prime ministerial candidate?” Mansor said in a statement today.

The former PKR member accused Anwar of being afraid of losing in Gombak because 75 percent of the electorate there is Malay.

“Anwar is aware that Malay voters have already rejected him and DAP-dominated Pakatan Harapan, which was evident in the series of state by-elections results.

“In short, Azmin responded to Anwar’s bluff and Anwar ran away,” Mansor added.

Bersatu’s Mansor Othman

On Oct 11, Selangor Harapan chairperson Amirudin Shari revealed that new faces will be fielded in the Gombak and Ampang constituencies.

Mansor said Anwar’s claims of being in “dizzy” indecision to choose from offers to contest in Negeri Sembilan, Johor and Penang, was a cover-up in his failure to accept Azmin’s challenge.

Anwar had said: “Negeri Sembilan is asking, Johor is asking, Perak is asking… Penang alone is not asking me to come back to contest.”

‘Harapan is lost’

Mansor pointed out that Anwar and PKR should have explained what Harapan will do for the people instead, they have spent the two and a half years since the fall of the Harapan government, attacking and insulting Azmin.

“Harapan has lost its guidance and has no direction.

“Its leaders and prime ministerial candidates are running up and down Malaysia with no direction but to find safe seats,” he added.

Mansor was once a Penang exco member, he joined Bersatu in 2020 together with Azmin and other former PKR leaders.

MKINI

.