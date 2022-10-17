WHO IN JOHOR IS ALWAYS SO AFRAID OF SYED SADDIQ? – ROWDY GROUP TRY TO CHASE AWAY MUDA CHIEF – BUT CROWD WHO CAME TO SEE HIM TELL THEM TO ‘BALIK’ – ‘WHEN THEY CAN’T FIGHT US WITH BETTER ARGUMENTS, THEY RESORT TO THIS TACTIC. I’M SAD TO SEE MUAR CHILDREN BEGGING FROM POLITICAL ELITES’

Syed Saddiq heckled by rowdy youths outside ceramah

A rowdy crowd of young people disrupted a ceramah in Muar as Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was speaking.

PETALING JAYA: A ceramah featuring Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was disrupted by a bunch of rowdy youngsters while he was speaking at the event in Muar.

The event had been running smoothly when several speakers, including Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong took turns to address the crowd.

However, a commotion began when Syed Saddiq, the last speaker, was halfway into his speech.

Some young people gathered outside the ceramah tent and repeatedly shouted “penipu” (liar) at Syed Saddiq, who is a former minister of youth and sport.

In response, the crowd listening to him shouted back at the youngsters asking them to “balik” (go home).

The police were seen blocking the group from approaching further.

Syed Saddiq expressed frustrations with the group, who also disrupted his speech by revving the throttle of their motorcycles.

“When they can’t fight us with better arguments, they resort to this tactic,” he said. “I’m sad to see Muar children begging from political elites.

“If they think with their motorcycles, they can shut us down, they are wrong. If they want to threaten us, we will fight but through debate. That is the real spirit of Muar children,” he said.

Syed Saddiq has suffered similar rowdiness before. In October 2020, he had to climb over a back garden fence to escape from dozens of young people who gatecrashed a gathering in Ulu Tiram, Johor.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.