THE CHINESE NOW LEAD THE WORLD IN SUPER TECHNOLOGY – DUE TO THE CORRECT EDUCATION THRUSTS – ‘THIS IS NOT COPIED FROM THE WEST BECAUSE THE WEST DOES NOT HAVE THIS LEVEL OF TECHNICAL COMPETENCY’ – ‘ACHIEVING ALL THIS REQUIRES ORGANISING & RE-ORGANISING YOUR GREY MATTER. WHICH THE CHINESE HAVE DONE’

The question that we need to ask is where and how did all this super Chinese technology come from? This is not copied from the West because the West does not have this level of technical competency.

And they have achieved this in just 40 years – from the 1980s.

The greatest achievement is they have been able to re-organise their thought processes to educate their people to become technical and scientific wizards in the shortest time.



They have the schools and universities that manufacture wizards in all “USEFUL” areas of human intellectual endeavour in huge quantities and at very high standards. Achieving all this requires organising and re-organising your grey matter. Which the Chinese have done.



The other things are just follow throughs – setting up the factories and production facilities. Finding the money and capital. And then marrying their brain power, money and production facilities.

The Chinese have reverted to their position as juggernauts. The word juggernaut means gigantic.

Juggernaut is an Anglicisation of the Indian god ‘Lord Jaganath’. The Indians have a festival where they load large statues of Lord Jaganath on gigantic chariot-wagons and haul the chariots on a certain route.



Most certainly the Indians and Chinese are very different juggernauts.

The Chinese are hauling forward at warp speeds.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.