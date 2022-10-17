PERAK UMNO DISSOLVES STATE ASSEMBLY – AFTER SULTAN GIVES CONSENT

PETALING JAYA: Perak has dissolved its state legislative assembly, the third Barisan Nasional-controlled state to do so following the dissolution of Parliament last Monday.

The move paves the way for Perak to hold its state election simultaneously with the 15th general election (GE15).

Last Friday, Pahang and Perlis announced that their state legislative assemblies had been dissolved.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament last Monday to make way for GE15 after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong gave his consent.

In a televised address, Ismail, who now heads a caretaker government, suggested that the state assemblies be dissolved to allow state and parliamentary elections to be held concurrently.

He said this was except for Sabah, Sarawak, Melaka and Johor, which held their state elections recently.

Pakatan Harapan has decided not to dissolve the state assemblies for the three states under its control – Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan – saying the focus should be on the floods instead.

PAS has also said it will not dissolve the state assemblies in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, which are under its control.

