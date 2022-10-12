PARANOIA OVERTAKES ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR – PAKATAN CHIEF, PERHAPS FEARFUL OF BEING OUTSHONE, SLAMS THE DOOR SHUT ON MUDA – SAYS PAKATAN WILL ONLY CONSIDER ‘ELECTORAL PACT’ WITH SYED SADDIQ – YET SO WISHY-WASHY, STILL UNABLE TO DECIDE ON SEPARATE POLLS IN PAKATAN STATES

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) is only considering an electoral pact with Muda for the next general election (GE15) instead of admitting the youth party as a component party, says the coalition’s chairman Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said it would be difficult to bring Muda in as PH’s fifth component party as it would need to be approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

“Currently, the discussion is on forming an electoral pact (with Muda) because if we include them as an official member, RoS’ approval is needed.

“I don’t think RoS will approve any (such applications) at this juncture,” he told reporters outside the PKR headquarters today.

Yesterday, Anwar denied claims that the coalition had rejected Muda’s application to form an alliance ahead of GE15.

He said negotiations were still ongoing and progress had been made.

He was commenting on a media report quoting sources in PKR who claimed that the PH presidential council had rejected Muda’s application to join the coalition at a meeting last week.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman declared the party’s intention to join PH last month. An official application was made on Sept 9.

PH components have been at odds as to whether Muda should be welcomed into the coalition with PKR adamantly against it.

Some leaders say Muda does not add any value to the coalition, while others claim it will be a liability.