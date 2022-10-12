PARANOIA OVERTAKES ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR – PAKATAN CHIEF, PERHAPS FEARFUL OF BEING OUTSHONE, SLAMS THE DOOR SHUT ON MUDA – SAYS PAKATAN WILL ONLY CONSIDER ‘ELECTORAL PACT’ WITH SYED SADDIQ – YET SO WISHY-WASHY, STILL UNABLE TO DECIDE ON SEPARATE POLLS IN PAKATAN STATES

 PH mulling GE15 electoral pact with Muda, says Anwar

PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim said RoS was unlikely to approve any application to include Muda into PH before GE15.

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) is only considering an electoral pact with Muda for the next general election (GE15) instead of admitting the youth party as a component party, says the coalition’s chairman Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said it would be difficult to bring Muda in as PH’s fifth component party as it would need to be approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

“I don’t think RoS will approve any (such applications) at this juncture,” he told reporters outside the PKR headquarters today.

Yesterday, Anwar denied claims that the coalition had rejected Muda’s application to form an alliance ahead of GE15.

He said negotiations were still ongoing and progress had been made.

He was commenting on a media report quoting sources in PKR who claimed that the PH presidential council had rejected Muda’s application to join the coalition at a meeting last week.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman declared the party’s intention to join PH last month. An official application was made on Sept 9.

PH components have been at odds as to whether Muda should be welcomed into the coalition with PKR adamantly against it.

Some leaders say Muda does not add any value to the coalition, while others claim it will be a liability.

No decision yet on separate polls in PH states

Pakatan Harapan hopes to arrive at a consensus on whether the legislative assemblies in states led by it should be dissolved this year or wait out their full term.

PETALING JAYA: No decision has been made yet on whether Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led states will hold state elections simultaneously with parliamentary polls.

The coalition’s chairman Anwar Ibrahim said the matter was still being discussed with the leadership of each component party.

The state governments of Penang, Selangor, and Negeri Sembilan are led by PH, whose leadership had previously opposed dissolving the state assemblies if Parliament was dissolved this year.

However, the Selangor state government has obtained royal assent to serve its full term until mid-2023.

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said PH hoped to arrive at a consensus on whether the legislative assemblies in states led by it should be dissolved this year or wait out their full term.

PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil said a decision would be made within the next two days.

