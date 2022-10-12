MALAYSIANS LEFT TO FEND FOR THEMSELVES BY HEARTLESS LEADERS, UMNO-BN – AS FLOODS SEASON STARTS EARLIER & MAY LAST LONGER THAN EXPECTED – WILL THE AGONG, WHO IS SEEN AS CLOSE TO DISGRACED EX-PM NAJIB, DECLARE ‘EMERGENCY’ & POSTPONE GE15 TO NEXT YEAR – OR WILL THE KING DECREE FOR IT TO BE HELD EVEN EARLIER TO ‘AS SOON AS POSSIBLE’

Polling date, weather are hot topics these days

PETALING JAYA: All eyes are on the nomination and polling dates, with many convinced that the 15th General Election (GE15) will be wrapped up by mid-November.

Also, a major discussion point is voter turnout.

There is a strong chance that polling will take place by mid-November as the monsoon is expected next month, say observers.

Political think-tank Ilham Centre executive director Hisomuddin Bakar cited the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree for the general election to be held as soon as possible, considering the bad weather due to the northeast monsoon season.

He said the best date would be the end of the first week of November.Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-

Ini kat UIA, pagi ini ! For floods deniers … @DrZahidHamidi ! Rakyat should rise against this guy and his party UMNO/BN for forcing us to the GE15 during monsoon floods ! pic.twitter.com/xlDZI0f7N9 — Dr. Rais Hussin (@raishussin) October 12, 2022

Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had expressed his hope that GE15 would be held as soon as possible, taking into account the bad weather expected in mid-November when the monsoon season starts.

The Election Commission will meet on Oct 20 to decide on the date for GE15 along with the Bugaya by-election. Some of the unverified polling dates being bandied around are Nov 5, Nov 12 and even Nov 19.

Meanwhile, there was high interest in The Star Online’s interactive online poll inviting readers to indicate when polling day will be.

As at 5pm yesterday, 37.6% of the 2,940 respondents (or about 1,113 votes) narrowed the time frame to between Oct 31 and Nov 6, while 31.36% (930 votes) expected polling day to fall between Nov 7 and 13.

Political analysts cite bad weather conditions for a predicted lower voter turnout for the election, which is set to see over 21 million Malaysians on the electoral roll.

Senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs Dr Oh Ei Sun said the year-end rainy season would likely deter voters from going to cast their votes.

“This will disproportionately favour Umno, as it has far superior resources and mobilisation mechanisms to bring out its voters who would dominate the polls.

“The Opposition is in no way close to being able to bring out their already reluctant supporters to vote,” he said, but pointed out that staunch supporters would go out to vote despite the weather.

But Ilham’s Hisomuddin said it was still too early to predict the voter turnout in view of the monsoon.

“In my opinion, Umno’s push to have Parliament dissolved this year is in the hope that the trend and voting patterns are the same as in Johor and Melaka,” he said.

“This means indicators such as voters who are fed up with the current political development and the monsoon season will contribute to a lower percentage (of voter turnout).

“Disunity among the Opposition will also give Barisan Nasional an advantage,” he said.

Citing the Johor state polls, he said Umno and Barisan were likely to control Malay majority areas where they had staunch supporters compared to other parties.

Barisan clinched 40 out of 56 seats in the Johor polls while in Melaka, it won 21 out of 28 seats.

Hisomuddin said Barisan’s machinery was effective in ensuring that their staunch voters were able to vote on polling day.

He added that the political coalitions of Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional would be hoping for a high voter turnout of over 80%.The two coalitions must use the remaining time to mobilise their machinery, ride on issues and create a strong wave that will prompt voters to go out and vote, he said.

He said conditions on the ground were still cold and campaigns had yet to begin, with no big issues being played out to attract voters.

Universiti Sains Malaysia senior lecturer Dr Azmil Mohd Tayeb said the monsoon would definitely reduce voter turnout, which might benefit Barisan.

“Parties need to fire up their bases and the voting public at large by offering concrete solutions to everyday problems faced by people, namely reigning in inflation and introducing various subsidies and social welfare programmes to help those in need,” he said.

‘Emergency can be declared’

CYBERJAYA: In the event of major floods during the general election, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong can declare an Emergency to postpone voting, say experts. Election analyst Dr G. Manimaran said there was the possibility that voting could be postponed if floods occur. “The King can declare an Emergency and postpone campaigning and voting to a later date,” he said when met yesterday at the Malaysian Press Institute’s workshop on understanding Malaysia’s election journey. He said in December 2021, the King declared a state of emergency in the Gerik parliamentary and Bugaya state assembly seats to avoid polls as a measure to contain the Covid-19 outbreak. Political analyst Prof Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani said should floods happen in certain areas or states, only voting in the affected areas might be postponed. “If the floods happen in any flood-prone areas in Kelantan or Terengganu, then depending on the situation, voting in either the whole state or a constituency can be postponed. “But this can only happen in the event of emergencies such as major flood or health crises, such as with Covid-19 previously,” he said. He added that it was unlikely that a national level emergency would be imposed due to floods. “The National Security Council can provide a report to the King when floods occur in an area and could affect voting, then the King can decide to postpone voting there,” he said, adding that voting could be postponed to a later date when the situation has improved.

Tuan Ibrahim: Warning issued over water levels at Sungai Klang basin

KUALA LUMPUR: A warning has been issued on the water level at the Sungai Klang basin, says Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

The Environment and Water Minister said in a post on his Twitter account that the water level has reached dangerous levels as it is at 31.21m as of 6.30am on Wednesday (Oct 12).

“The water level is at 31.21m at the Sungai Gombak station in Jalan Tun Razak as the main Sungai Klang basin and sub basin in Sungai Gombak had reached dangerous levels,” he said.

He added that this is over its 31m capacity.

A check of river water levels on the official InfoBanjir website showed the basin has reached higher levels; 31.48m as of 8.15am, which is considered dangerous.

The website indicated that 29.0m was normal while 30m required an alert, 30.5m was a warning and 31m meant danger for that station.

Smart Tunnel closed due to morning downpour