BOMBSHELL – POLITICIANS IN EUROPE ARE JUST AS STUPID AS THOSE HERE – PROTESTS SPREAD IN FRANCE AGAINST NATO & EU – ‘THEY EXPECT THE EUROPEAN PEOPLE TO JUST KEEP QUIET & ACCEPT THEIR STUPIDITY’ – FOR SURE, THEY WILL BE TERRIBLY MISTAKEN!

The European politicians seem to be just as stupid as ours.

They are telling about half a billion people who populate western Europe, who have had a comfortable and wealthy standard of living for the past 70 years or so that this year they will not have enough heat in their homes during winter, they will not have enough purchasing power to buy food, clothing and other necessities. And all this because of stupid politics and even more stupid power politics.



And they expect the European people to just keep quiet and accept their stupidity. I think they are terribly mistaken.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.