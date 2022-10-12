IMAGINE, ZAHID ACTUALLY ADMITS IT – GE15 TO SAVE UMNO-BN’S COURT CLUSTER – NEXT TO FACE CORRUPTION CHARGES ARE MAT HASAN, VIGNES, SARAVANAN, KA SIONG & HISHAM – WHY IS MACC DRAGGING ITS FEET GOING AFTER THEM?

Speaking at the MIC annual delegates assembly on Monday, Zahid said this can only be avoided if BN has a “dominant victory” at the polls.

Ini kat UIA, pagi ini ! For floods deniers … @DrZahidHamidi ! Rakyat should rise against this guy and his party UMNO/BN for forcing us to the GE15 during monsoon floods ! pic.twitter.com/xlDZI0f7N9 — Dr. Rais Hussin (@raishussin) October 12, 2022

“Candidates from MIC, Umno, MCA and PBRS have to win in a dominant fashion. It’s now or never. This election is the mother of all general elections. If we fail, our fate will be worse than the last election.

“Right now, only I will be charged, Tok Mat (Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan), you are on the waiting list, Tan Sri Vicky (MIC president SA Vigneswaran) don’t laugh, you are also included. What more (MIC deputy president and caretaker human resource minister S) Saravanan?

“(MCA president and caretaker transport minister Wee) Ka Siong? They won’t forget you. You will be charged as well. (Caretaker defence minister) Hisham (Hishammuddin Hussein), don’t smile.

“To avoid this, we have to win in a dominant manner, my brothers and sisters,” said Zahid.

Incumbent Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang described Zahid’s speech as a “brutally frank” admission that the Umno leadership wanted an immediate election to save the “court cluster” from being charged in court.

“After Zahid’s brutally frank speech at the MIC congress, there is no need for any other BN manifesto for the next election but only one: ‘Free Umno and BN court clusters from being charged in court and sent to jail!’,” said Lim in a statement.

Zahid’s speech also drew criticism from incumbent Klang MP Charles Santiago, who is accusing the former of forcing a general election to “sanitise” his own reputation.

“We have seen democracy under siege in Southeast Asia due to fierce geopolitical competition, inability to accede to a smooth transition of power and of course, corruption being the order of the day.

“But Zahid’s power grab takes the cake. He edged former prime minister and current Bersatu leader, Muhyiddin Yassin, out and held the caretaker premier, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, under siege,” said Charles in a statement. MKINI

GE15 meant to save new ‘BN court cluster’, says Kit Siang

UMNO wants an early general election so that it can save corrupt Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders from being charged in court, Lim Kit Siang said today.

“Umno leadership wants immediate GE15 not for the sake of Umno, Malays, Malaysians or the nation but to save Umno and BN court clusters from being charged in court,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement.He said this was clear from Umno president and BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s speech at the MIC Congress on Monday. In his speech, Zahid, who is facing a criminal trial, had said that if BN failed to win power in the next general election, there would be a waiting list of BN leaders who would be dragged to court by the new Pakatan Harapan government. He mentioned the names of Umno deputy president Mohamad Hassan, BN treasurer Hishammuddin Hussein, MCA president Wee Ka Siong, MIC president S.A. Vigneswaran, and MIC deputy president M Saravanan as those on the waiting list to be charged. “(And) their silence since Monday is deafening. “Zahid may know more than the ordinary people, but it is up to the leaders mentioned by Zahid to defend themselves from Zahid’s remarks,” said the DAP veteran. Lim also mocked BN’s election manifesto, saying that it should be just to free Umno and BN court clusters from being charged in court and sent to jail. After PH won the last general election, several Umno leaders were charged in court for corruption and abuse of power. This list included former prime minister Najib Razak and Zahid. Najib is already undergoing a 12-year jail term for one case while facing several others, while Zahid has been acquitted in one case but continues to face another trial. These Umno leaders who were charged in court are labelled the “Umno court cluster”. Zahid had been pushing for an early GE, which many in the opposition saw as his way out to escape trial if Umno came back to power. On Monday, just hours after Zahid’s speech at the MIC Congress, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of the parliament to make way for GE15. The Elections Commission will meet on October 20 to set dates for nomination and polling. TMI

MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

