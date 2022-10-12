A REAL ‘TURTLE EGG’, ISMAIL SABRI A WASTE OF OXYGEN EVEN AS A SEAT-WARMER PM – UMNO MAN, WHO HIMSELF RUSHED TO GRAB THE PM’S POST WITHOUT POLLS, PANNED FOR BEING A MASTER HYPOCRITE FOR HIS LATEST ‘RETURN MANDATE TO THE PEOPLE’ EXCUSES – WHEN ACTUALLY, HE’S JUST SACRIFICING THE PEOPLE’S TRUST JUST TO KEEP HIS POPULARITY IN PIRATE-SHIP UMNO

Oh! So, it’s about returning the mandate to the people

It’s interesting that both Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi cited the need to return the mandate to the people and to restore stability as the reason for holding a snap general election (GE15).

Ismail, now the caretaker prime minister, said on Oct 10: “This dissolution (of Parliament) is done to put a stop to those questioning the legitimacy of the government, claiming that it is a backdoor government.”

He announced that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had consented to his request to dissolve Parliament so that fresh elections could be held.

With this announcement, Ismail said, the mandate would be returned to the people.

“The people’s mandate is the best medicine for the country to express its political stability and create a strong and stable government post-GE15.

“It is hoped that the people will use the power they have to choose a government that is able to continue the implementation of Budget 2023, maintain political stability, recover and strengthen the economy, as well as maintain the harmony and unity of the multiracial Malaysian Family,” Ismail said.

On the same day, after Ismail’s announcement, Zahid said the decision to hold elections now and not next year was to return the mandate to the voters.

“Today, Umno and its leadership is returning the mandate to the people to form a new government,” he said, adding that it was proof that they prioritised the nation and the people.

Their reason may sound noble but if legitimacy is the issue, why didn’t Ismail seek the King’s consent to dissolve the assembly, say, one or two months after he was appointed prime minister?

If, as Ismail said, “the people’s mandate is the best medicine for the country to express its political stability and create a strong and stable government,” why didn’t he offer the medicine earlier?

If indeed Umno leaders, including Zahid, are so worried about the people’s mandate, why did they collaborate in the Sheraton Move that resulted in the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government? After all, the PH government was voted into power by the people.

Why didn’t they push for Parliament to be dissolved in 2020 rather than join Bersatu and others to form a new government? And why did Umno create a situation where previous prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin was forced to resign and Ismail take over?

How can Umno leaders who had a hand in “robbing” the people of their mandate in 2020 claim, in October 2022, that they are concerned about the people’s mandate?

GE15 is being held this year despite calls by Perikatan Nasional – Umno’s coalition partner in the current government – the opposition and others not to hold elections during the year-end monsoon season when major floods occur in various parts of the nation.

Those opposing the move say the lives of people are more important and that priority should be given to economic recovery.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, for instance, said on Oct 10: “It is clear that the decision to dissolve Parliament is not for the people, but for themselves, their pockets, and their power.”

Noting that numerous areas had been hit by the floods in the last 10 days, he named some of the areas. He is not the only one; others too have pointed out that floods will disrupt polling.

Pejuang said in a statement the same day: “The announcement was made after briefings on the risks and circumstances surrounding the impending floods. It seems that all the warnings of major floods are nothing to Umno for the sake of power.”

I find it interesting that opposition politicians appear overly concerned about the floods and their impact on the people. Is there self-interest in this?

Do they feel that floods or the threat of floods may discourage voters from coming out, which will work in favour of the ruling coalition? Previous elections have shown that whenever the voter turnout is low, the Umno-led coalition wins.

Could politicians opposing early polls be doing so because they are still disorganised or unable to reach agreement with other parties on seat allocation? Analysts, for instance, say Umno has the best chance in GE15 if voting is held this year as both PH and PN are facing internal issues or are weak.

While floods are a factor, others are criticising Ismail for “giving in” to Zahid and others in the “court cluster” by holding GE15 this year.

So far, only former prime minister Najib Razak has been found guilty of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power. He has exhausted all legal avenues and is now in jail, so he can’t defend his Pekan seat.

Zahid was freed by the High Court on Sept 23 after it found that the prosecution had not made out a prima facie case against him on 40 charges of corruption involving a foreign visa system contract. The case has since gone up to the Court of Appeal.

The Umno president still faces 35 charges related to money laundering and criminal breach of trust involving millions from Yayasan Akalbudi and for accepting bribes for various projects during his tenure as the home minister.

Several other Umno leaders are also facing trial for corruption-related offences.

There is a general belief among many people that the court cluster wants the polls to be held before the courts deliver judgments on their cases. This means those charged can still stand for re-election. More importantly, people speculate that these individuals may be hoping that a dominant post-polls Umno government could help them in some way.

