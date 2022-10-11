MAHATHIR, WHO WILL BE DEFENDING LANGKAWI, HITS BULLSEYE – THE FIRST THING UMNO WILL DO IS RUSH TO FREE NAJIB, DROP DOZENS OF OTHER CORRUPTION CHARGES – ‘THAT IS THE FIRST OBJECTIVE, NOT ABOUT THE WELFARE OF THE PEOPLE’

Business, Politics | October 11, 2022 10:33 pm by | 0 Comments

Dr Mahathir fears Najib would walk free if graft-tainted Umno wins GE15

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s veteran politician and opposition leader Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad predicted on Tuesday that disgraced former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak would be released from jail if his graft-tainted ruling party wins an upcoming general election.

Najib began a 12-year jail term in August after being convicted in the first of several cases related to the looting of billions of dollars from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Malaysia is set to hold a general election in the coming weeks after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved Parliament on Monday, buckling to pressure from factions in the ruling United Malays National Organisation (Umno) that remain loyal to Najib and others charged with corruption.

Speaking a day later, Mahathir warned that Umno would rush to get Najib released from prison through a royal pardon as well as drop dozens of other corruption charges if it wins the election.

Criminal prosecution of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is facing 47 graft charges in a case unrelated to 1MDB, will also be dropped, Dr Mahathir said.

Najib and Zahid have both pleaded not guilty, saying they are victims of a political vendetta.

They were both prosecuted, along with other party leaders, after Umno lost the 2018 election for the first time in Malaysia’s history as voters punished the party for 1MDB and other corruption scandals.

Having led the country for 22 years until 2003, Dr Mahathir came out of retirement to forge a coalition to defeat Najib, his former protege, but that alliance fell apart in 2020, ending Dr Mahathir’s second stint as prime minister and allowing Umno to make its way back into power.

Now aged 97, Dr Mahathir said he will defend his parliamentary seat in the election, and that he was willing to work with anyone to defeat Umno.

Umno is hoping to win a big enough mandate in the upcoming polls to form the government on its own, without the coalition partners it had under Ismail’s administration.

Despite Najib’s claim of political vengeance, the far ranging 1MDB scandal has implicated financial institutions and high-ranking officials globally. At least six countries opened investigations.

Investigators have said some US$4.5 billion (RM21 billion) was stolen from 1MDB — co-founded by Najib during his first year as prime minister in 2009 — and that over US$1 billion went to accounts linked to Najib.

The US Department of Justice has called it their biggest kleptocracy investigation.

Najib has said he was misled by 1MDB officials.

Other Opposition leaders have also slammed Umno for pushing for early elections at a time when the economy is slowing down.

“One of the explicit or implicit objectives of Umno in the general election is to free Najib and the other protagonists of the 1MDB scandal from criminal liability,” Lim Kit Siang, a leader of the Opposition Democratic Action Party, said in a statement. — Reuters

Dr Mahathir says will defend Langkawi in GE15

PUTRAJAYA — Former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today confirmed he will seek reelection by defending his Langkawi parliamentary seat in the coming general election.

However, the Opposition lawmaker did not indicate if he is presenting himself as candidate to be prime minister again, saying the issue depends on whether the Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) coalition helmed by his Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) wins the polls or otherwise.

“PM candidates are only relevant if we win. If we lose, it is not relevant,” he told a news conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here.

Dr Mahathir also said GTA plans to field 120 candidates nationwide in the 15th general election.

He added that the coalition candidates will stand under Pejuang’s banner as the Registrar of Society has yet to approve GTA’s application.

The sole exception would be in Kelantan, where GTA candidates will stand under the banner of Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), which is led by Datuk Ibrahim Ali as president.

Dr Mahathir said the full list of GTA candidates will be announced by its respective party presidents in the near future.

GTA filed its registration as a political coalition on September 6.

GTA comprises four parties, namely Pejuang, Putra, Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) and the Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman). MM

REUTERS / MALAY MAIL

.

Copyright © 2022 | Malaysia Chronicle